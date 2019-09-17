ANGOLA — The first time Angola and Prairie Heights met this season, the end result was a 10-1 blowout in favor of the Hornets. Tuesday’s first-round matchup in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament was much more competitive.
The two teams were scoreless at the half, but two goals from Angola junior Bryce Dailey in the final 40 minutes gave the Hornets a 2-0 win, and a trip to the conference tournament semifinals.
“We found a way to get on top, and that’s kinda been our mentality this season,” said Angola coach Brandon Appleton. “Hats off to Prairie Heights, they played their tails off, and when you get a little rivalry like this going, you know the other team is always going to come ready to play.”
Both of Dailey’s goals came in the first nine minutes of the second half. The junior first scored from the middle of a scrum in front of the net at the 34:52 mark, then again when he corralled a pass along the right side of the box before pushing it in past Panther keeper Conner Keeslar.
The Hornets dominated possession and dictated pace of play from the start, but never found the goal during the first half, despite outshooting Heights 8-0. This was, in large part, due to the play of Keeslar in net.
The freshman, who didn’t start against the Hornets on August 29, tallied five saves on those eight first-half shots, leading and directing a Panthers defense that played as well as it had all year.
“That change really worked out well for them,” Appleton said of Keeslar.
Multiple times, the freshman had to block one shot, only to have to guard the net from another kick off a rebound as the Hornets swarmed the goal. It was a valiant effort, but also showed a glimpse of what was to come.
“We knew in the second half those shots were going to start going in,” Appleton said. “Ultimately, though, we have to find more consistent play as we move forward. If we can do that, more shots will start finding the net.”
Up next for the Hornets is a rematch with tourney favorite West Noble. The Chargers defeated the Hornets 5-0 on August 27. The Chargers bring with them a multifaceted attack, led by sophomore Henry Torres, and are a perfect 4-0 in league matches so far.
Is revenge on the mind of the Hornets?
“Hopefully,” Appleton said. “The kids will be amped up for it, they know West Noble is at the top of the conference. Playing against a great opponent like that is a great measuring stick to see where you’re at, but I know our guys will be ready for it.”
The Chargers travel to Angola Thursday.
West Noble 8, Garrett 1
The Chargers led 4-0 at the half, and doubled that total for insurance in the second half as the undefeated favorite to win the NECC cruised to a first-round win.
Westview 3, Cent. Noble 0
The Warriors entered the tournament a perfect 5-0 in conference play, and kept that record unscathed as it shut out the Cougars. Westview will host Lakeland in a semifinal match on Thursday.
Lakeland 5, Eastside 2
The Lakers advanced to the semifinals of the NECC tournament with a win over the Blazers on Tuesday. It was the second matchup in seven days between the two teams and gives Lakeland a three-game win streak.
