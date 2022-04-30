ANGOLA — Not much was at stake Saturday afternoon when rivals Trine University and Hope College met on the softball diamond at SportONE/Parkview Field for a league doubleheader.
Just the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title, and the top seed and the right to host next week’s MIAA tournament, which provides the winner with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Trine was the team leaving the field with those coveted items on Saturday as it swept the Flying Dutch.
Trine set up a one-game showdown with Hope when the Thunder won Game 1 of Saturday’s regular season-ending doubleheader, 8-4.
With both teams 13-2 in the MIAA standings, Game 2 loomed even larger.
Trine gave up the first run in the nightcap before rallying late first to tie, then take a seventh-inning lead the Thunder never relinquished.
Trine coach Donnie Danklefsen said it was the kind of clutch team win his team needed during a season when a number of close games have slipped away.
“Today, we saw the pressure shifted to them (Hope),” Danklefsen said. “We told the team all week that we needed to put the pressure on Hope. We came out and swung the bat really well.”
Game 1 endured a delay of around an hour as a line of thunderstorms moved through northeast Indiana in the top of the third inning.
Trine had jumped out to an early 5-0 lead before the rains came. The Thunder got a run in the top of the first and four more big ones in the bottom of the second on a grand slam by senior Ashley Swartout.
After play resumed, the Thunder bats picked up where they left off, as Trine added a run in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth on an Amanda Prather 2-run single.
Hope made it interesting late, rallying with a run in the fifth and three in the top of the seventh. But this was a game pretty much dominated by the Thunder from wire-to-wire.
Adrienne Rosey (10-7) earned the win in the circle in Game 1, going the distance with six Ks and gutting out a tough seventh.
In the second game, it shaped up early as a pitchers’ duel, and it was Hope cracking the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the fifth (in an MIAA doubleheader, the visiting and home teams swap places in Game 2).
Trine tied it in the top of the sixth on a wild pitch.
In the top of the seventh, it was Swartout again providing the spark, this time with an RBI single that gave her team a 2-1 lead.
Trine added two more runs in the frame on a wild pitch and a passed ball — both on attempted squeeze bunt plays.
Lauren Clausen earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless softball in relief of starter Anna Koeppl. Clausen fanned one and improved to 5-0 on the season.
Trine finishes the regular season 24-11, 14-2 MIAA. Hope fell to 24-10, 13-3.
A smiling Swartout said it’s always nice to defeat Hope.
It’s especially sweeter to do it on Senior Day.
After the game, the Thunder honored their four seniors: Swartout, Mercede Daugherty, Taylor Murdock and Lexi Clark.
But during the first game of the Senior Day double dip, the Thunder needed an early spark.
Swartout wanted to be the one to give her team that spark when she came up to bat in the home half of the second with the bases loaded.
Mission accomplished.
“I was super excited to be up there with the bases loaded,” Swartout said. “I was ready to hit.”
The rain delay actually helped the Thunder keep their focus, Swartout said.
And that focus will be needed this week as the Thunder open the MIAA tournament on Thursday at home as the No. 1 seed. Hope will be the No. 2 seed, with Alma as the No. 3 and Calvin rounding out the tourney field at No. 4.
The tournament returns to its normal four-team, double-elimination format in 2022 after being washed out due to COVID-19 in 2020 and being held under a revised format last year.
Exact pairings for the tournament are expected to be released on Monday, according to Trine officials.
