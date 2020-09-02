KENDALLVILLE — The girls golf season is in the homestretch, and both East Noble and Angola feel like they are playing their best golf right now.
The Knights defeated the Hornets 188-223 at Noble Hawk Golf Links on Wednesday afternoon.
“The scores show we played pretty well tonight. Some were down and out to start the match, but we turned it around,” East Noble coach Nate Young said.
Angola coach Brian Miller said, “I think the biggest thing is that some of these girls just have to get a little more confidence. I think (Wednesday), I saw a little bit more confidence and a little bit more smiles too.”
East Noble’s Carly Turner was individual medalist for the match and finished with a 39, which was one of her lowest scores for nine holes on the season.
Kayla Desper carded a 46 for the Knights, followed by Jasmine Freeman’s 51 and a 52 from Gracie Schoof.
Angola was led by its No. 2 golfer Hannah Hagerty, who finished the round with 52. Katie Smith ended up with a 55, ahead of Hannah Conley and Lucy Smith each with 58 and Sydney Warren with 65.
Miller said he likes what he is seeing from his girls from 100 yards and in.
“We’ve been working a lot with the short game in practice. I think they’re starting to see some more success on the course,” he said.
Both teams are approaching their respective conference tournaments. The Northeast Corner Conference meet is at Garrett Country Club, and the Northeast 8 Conference meet is at Cross Creek Golf Club in Decatur. Both meets on are on Saturday, Sept. 12.
East Noble and Angola each feel like they’re in a good spot with a few regular season matches left and the conference meets on the horizon.
“I think we’re starting to get there. We still have a little bit to go. I think they’re starting to get into the flow a little bit,” Miller said.
“We are definitely playing better the last couple of matches,” Young said. “At the beginning of the year with COVID and not being able to get out on the course, we struggled those first couple of matches. We’ve progressively gotten better every match. We played really well in our last 18-hole invite, so hopefully that leads into conference and trying to place a little bit higher, knocking off some of those teams that have beat us in the last couple of years.”
Lakeland picks up two NECC wins
At Cedar Lake Golf Course in Howe, the Lakers beat West Noble and Prairie Heights in a conference tri-match on Wednesday.
Lakeland had a team score of 185, followed by Prairie Heights with 205 and West Noble at 226.
The Lakers’ Madison Keil was the individual medalist with 38,
The rest of the Lakeland scores included Kylee Watkins with 47, Tatum Retterbush 49 and Sadie Edsall 51.
Leo 199, DeKalb 201
At Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn, the Lions defeated the Barons in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Wednesday.
The Barons play today at home against Bellmont for another conference dual.
