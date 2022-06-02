As it all lines up, 32 high school student-athletes will represent the KPC Media North Zone in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Track & Field State Finals meets this coming weekend at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex on the Bloomington campus of Indiana University.
The girls’ state meet is today. The boys’ state meet is on Saturday. Both meets will start at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and must be purchased digitally at GoFan.co. Present your ticket through your mobile phone at the gate.
The DeKalb County contingent has been featured in other stories in this edition and on Thursday. Here are the athletes from the rest of the KPC Media North Zone.
Churubusco
Girls: Sr. Hannah Boersema (shot put), Sr. Bree Fulkerson (discus), Sr. Brelle Shearer (pole vault), 4-by-400-meter relay (Shearer, Jr. Madison Hosted, Sr. Cara Debolt, So. Ella Boersema)
Boys: Jr. Riley Buroff (400-meter run, high jump), Sr. Hunter Bianski (shot put, discus), Sr. Nick Nondorf (110 hurdles), 4-by-400 relay (Nondorf, Sr. Dylan Stroder, Jr. Wyatt Neireiter, Buroff)
There’s 11 Eagles going down to state. It’s a diverse and talented group from a small-school program that has proven to be one of the best in northeast Indiana.
“It’s a cool time to be a track kid at Churubusco,” Eagles coach Zach Dock said. “Our town has embraced this program.
“We’ve been blessed with good kids who work hard. A lot of them have built themselves in the weight room. We’re excited and we want to compete at a high level.”
Buroff will be one to watch in the 400 Saturday. He is seeded third with his Marion Regional winning time of 48.66 seconds.
Buroff will also run a 400 leg in the 4-by-400 relay. The relay also includes another regional champion on Nondorf, who won the 110 hurdles at Indiana Wesleyan. A couple middle to longer guys in Stroder and Neireiter make up the rest of that relay that is seeded 10th.
The girls’ version of that relay is really diverse and has overcome a lot.
Hosted has torn an anterior cruciate ligament twice. She also played softball this spring. She played in 16 games for coach Phil Nicolet’s Eagles and hit .381 (16-42) with a home run, 10 runs batted in 16 runs scored and a .544 on-base percentage.
Ella Boersema is a young volleyball prospect who has greatly improved her running form over the past year.
Debolt has been a cross country mainstay at Churubusco, and holds the school record in the 800. She missed three weeks of this track season due to illness.
Shearer is seeded 14th in the pole vault and is another gritty multi-sport athlete on that team.
“They have different disciplines, but have the same core values,” Dock said. “They surprised a lot of people at the regional.
“Madison is a four-sport athlete and is running on one ACL. She said ‘as long as I can take it, I’m making it,’ “ Dock continued. “We knew how fast Cara was. We just had cut her miles down and work on that. She ran 65 (seconds) and change in the third leg at regional. Shearer is jumping well. She has had a good month of practice.
“That’s a pretty cool group of kids. What a way to cap off the season,” Dock said of both 4-by-400 relay teams. “We went all-in with all three of our relays on both sides from sectional on and seen what they can do. It took a lot of commitment from a bunch of kids.”
Bianski won the shot put at regional May 26. Fulkerson and Hannah Boersema are carrying on the solid tradition of girls throwers at Churubusco.
“They are weight room warriors,” Dock said. “It’s the same throws program. Coach (Todd) Lortie has done a tremendous job with our throwers.
“Bree threw bad in (Antwerp) Ohio. She threw bad at conference. But she has rebounded well,” the coach added. “Hannah had a bump in the road in the middle of the season, but has been pretty steady.”
Angola
Girls: So. Morgan Gaerte (high jump), 4-by-800 relay (Jr. Gracynn Hinkley and freshmen Bella Underwood-Sanders, Jordan Davenport and Karleigh Gillen)
Boys: Sr. Brandon Villafuerte (shot put), Jr. Alex Meyer (long jump)
The Hornets have known commodities in Gaerte, Hinkley, Villafuerte and Meyer. They are joined at state by talented freshmen in Davenport, Gillen and Underwood-Sanders. Davenport has been very good in the open 800 all season.
“This is a group that is very competitive, mentally tough, and works very hard,” Angola co-coach Troy Smith said of the girls’ 4-by-800 relay team. “They can run a variety of events and are team-first, focused athletes.”
Gaerte is once again putting in a lot of time on the volleyball court in the offseason while high jumping. She is drawing interest from NCAA Division I programs.
The 6-foot-3 Gaerte cleared the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches at regional on May 24 to place second and qualify for her first state finals meet.
“We are very excited to see her compete at state for high jump,” Smith said. “She is a tremendous athlete who brings a lot of humor and laughs to the team, while also setting a great example on what it means to be a competitor.
Villafuerte caps off a tremendous prep athletic career on Saturday. He was a dominant wrestler the past couple of years, and also a solid kicker and a strong presence on the defensive line in football.
“Brandon Villafuerte has had quite a season in the shot put,” Hornets co-coach Mark Cockroft said. “New Haven Relays champ, Goshen Relays champ, sectional champ. He’s a team leader who works really hard on his technique.”
Meyer emerged as Angola’s secret weapon in the jumps last season while splitting time with volleyball last spring. However, he was out five weeks this season due to injury. He was out after winning the long jump and the high jump at the Fort Wayne North Side relays and returned for sectional, where he won the long jump.
“That’s really quite a feat considering he had missed that much practice time,” Cockroft said. “He’s a hard worker that loves the sport.”
Central Noble
Girls: So. Ella Zolman (100, 200)
Boys: Sr. Ethan Brill (pole vault), Sr. Isaac Clay (discus)
The Cougars will be represented by two steady boys performers in Brill and Clay and one of the area’s most talented female athletes in Zolman.
Brill will be pole vaulting in his second straight state meet.
“Ethan is on new poles and is practicing well,” CN boys coach Clint Phares said.
Clay appeared to have peaked at regional last week. He surpassed the state standard in the discus by throwing it 164 feet. That earned him a state berth, but only finished fourth. He also set a school record in the shot put at 51-1 and placed fourth.
Clay will try to pass the CN record in the discus at 166-1.
“Discus is about getting it just right in the right condition,” Phares said.
Zolman is raised her performance with her first trip to state. She got a callback in the 200 after placing fourth at regional in 25.80 seconds, and qualified in the 100 dash with a third-place finish in 12.66 seconds.
East Noble
Girls: Fr. Addison Lindsey (3,200)
Boys: Sr. Drew Sillaway (3,200)
Sillaway has finished his prep running career strong. He was a regional runner-up in the 3,200 and won a sectional title in the 1,600.
Sillaway, a Trine University commit, has taken off a little over two minutes in the 3,200 and almost a minute off his 1,600 from his freshman year.
Lindsey has built her back up after she got hurt late in cross country season last fall. She suffered ankle and foot injuries in the West Noble Regional and gutted through the semi-state at Huntington University, but did not run with her teammates at state in Terre Haute.
Those injuries kept Lindsey from running over the winter. However, she wasn’t inactive in the winter. Knights girls coach Cody Wait put her on a high intensity weight training program.
“I told her we would get her healthy for track and I am so happy to see all her hard work and patience paid off,” Wait said.
“Addison is truly an amazing kid and I’m thrilled beyond words that she is representing East Noble at the State Finals,” Wait added. “She is the perfect teammate and inspiration to everyone around her.”
Lakeland
Girls: Sr. Brooklynn Rettig (high jump)
Another Rettig will high jump for the Lakers at state.
Cathy Rettig, Brooklynn’s mother, was state runner-up in the high jump as a junior in 1990. Cathy won the high jump and was second in the 300 hurdles in the Northrop Regional as a senior in 1991, then placed seventh at state in the high jump. Those were the first two seasons current Laker coach Keith Thompson coached track and field at Lakeland.
Just like Cathy Rettig in 1991, Brooklynn will be competing at state on the same day Lakeland’s graduation ceremony is held. However, Cathy attended graduation while Brooklynn will not.
“Her mother had to be flown in from Indy in 1991 so she could graduate with her class,” Thompson said.
“This is such a cool moment for me,” he continued. “Brooklynn has been one of the better high jumpers in the area for the past four years. She just had not been able to put together a series of good jumps in the state series her junior and freshman years.”
That changed at the Marion Regional on May 24 when Brooklynn Rettig won the high jump at 5-3.
Rettig will continue her track and field career at Trine.
Prairie Heights
Boys: Jr. Hank Glasgo (1,600)
Glasgo got called back to run the 1,600 at state after a fourth-place regional finish in 4:31.77. That’s the slowest regional time among the 27 state runners, but his first state run will be something to remember and build from.
“Hank is running his best times at the right time of the season,” Panthers coach Kim Kellett said. “He hopes to continue to improve on his time as well as gain valuable experience as a junior.”
