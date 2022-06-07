ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s soccer team released its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season last Thursday.
The Thunder will take the pitch 17 times this coming fall with nine coming on the road and eight on their home fields. During the non-conference portion of the season, road trips include heading to Franklin College, Centre (Ky.) College, Augustana (Ill.) College, Indiana University and Ohio Wesleyan University.
Highlighting the group is the team’s first match against a Division I opponent when they travel to Bloomington to face the Hoosiers on Sept. 14.
Centre is perhaps the most difficult Division III team on the schedule based on last year’s results. It reached the third round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Tournament, the deepest run of any team the Thunder will face.
Trine will host Hanover College, Wittenberg (Ohio) University, Denison (Ohio) University and Asbury (Ky.) University as non-conference opponents. Both Hanover and Wittenberg made appearances in last year’s NCAA Tournament, both exiting in the opening match. Last season, Hanover battled the Thunder to a 2-2 tie and Denison fell to Trine 3-2.
Trine opens the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association season by heading to Saint Mary’s College on Sept. 28. All told, the Thunder have four road contests during the conference season, including Calvin, Alma and Albion during the month of October. Calvin highlights the group, finishing last year as the regular season champion and defeating Trine during the regular season 3-2.
At home, the team will see conference rivals Hope, Adrian, Kalamazoo and Olivet. Hope and Kalamazoo both defeated Trine during the regular season last year.
The contest against the Flying Dutch will be a rematch of the 2022 MIAA Tournament championship match, when Hope got the best of the visiting Thunder 3-1. The Hope match is scheduled to take place on Oct. 1, which is Trine University’s homecoming.
Trine will finish the season on Shive Field inside of Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium for their senior night game against Olivet on Oct. 26 at 7:15 p.m.
The Thunder shattered records during a season of firsts for the program during the 2021 campaign as they went 15-5-2, 5-3 in the MIAA. The team reached its first ever MIAA Tournament final before receiving its first berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Trine started the season with a 12-match unbeaten streak, the longest in the program’s NCAA history. With just their 10th match of the year, it set a new NCAA program record for most wins in a season.
In addition to historic win totals, the Thunder broke four single season records. Offensively, they shattered previous points and goals records by recording 49 goals and 126 points last fall. Defensively, the team had an 0.89 goals against average and posted 12 shutouts.
2022 Trine University Women’s Soccer Schedule
September: 1, at Franklin, 7 p.m.; 5, at Centre (Ky.), 2 p.m.; 10, at Augustana (Ill.), 1 p.m.; 11, Hanover, 3 p.m.; 14, at Indiana, 5 p.m.; 17, Wittenberg (Ohio), 1 p.m.; 20, at Ohio Wesleyan, 6 p.m.; 24, Denison (Ohio), 1 p.m.; 28, at Saint Mary’s, time TBA
October: 1, Hope, 4 p.m.; 4, Adrian, 4 p.m.; 8, Asbury, Ky. (at Shive Field), 3 p.m.; 12, Kalamazoo, 4 p.m.; 15, at Calvin, 7 p.m.; 18, at Alma, 4 p.m.; 22, at Albion, 3 p.m.; 25, Olivet (at Shive Field), 7:15 p.m.
