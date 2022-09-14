WOODBURN — Heading back to Angola’s volleyball coach Lloy Ball’s high school stomping grounds, the Hornets made short work of Woodlan on Wednesday night, sweeping the Warriors 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14) to improve to 12-0 this season.
The Warriors were, according to Ball, Angola’s toughest opponent so far this season, who were 10-1 heading into the match.
“Woodlan and Dwenger are very capable,” Ball said, “But Woodlan is a big, strong team and because they’ve been playing tough teams too, I absolutely believe that they’ll be hard to beat come sectional time.”
The Hornets hit the ground running in the first set, opening up an 8-4 lead behind an ace from sophomore Ava Harris and a double block, followed by a couple of kills and a service ace by junior Morgan Gaerte.
That lead soon ballooned to 18-9 before the Warriors took their first timeout of the set.
It turned out to be all for naught, as Angola scored 7 of the last eight points to win the set 25-10.
Woodlan came out a lot better in the second set, trading leads with the Hornets early and leading by as many as two.
Finding their stride, Angola took the lead at 12-10, their largest lead of the set before going up by five at 21-16 following a Warriors error.
After a Woodlan timeout, the Hornets scored the final four points of the set to take a 2-0 lead.
The Hornets played the third set much like they did the first, opening the set with a 9-2 run before leading by as many as 13 to close out the sweep.
Junior Mya Ball led the Hornets with a total of 18 kills, with a team-high hitting percentage of .593. She also finished with six digs.
Gaerte led the team with six aces and 30 assists, also adding 12 kills and five digs. Senior Paige Franz led with 11 digs.
“I thought Tyrah Stillman and Morgan Gaerte passed the ball very well,” Ball said. “Ava Harris had a good serve. I thought she located the ball and got Mya in a good rhythm. Once we get two or three of these big sticks going, we’re a pretty balanced and tough team.”
Angola has yet to lose a set all year, as it now stands at 36-0 against opponents. The Hornets will play Bellmont and Northwood this Saturday in a 3-Way Tournament that they will be hosting.
“I just think this team is focused right now,” Ball said. “We always say as much scouting we do about each team, it’s about us. If we take care of the ball, have good service pressure, we’re big, strong and smart most of the time, we determine the outcome.”
Angola’s junior varsity team also won its match in three sets (24-25, 25-18, 15-9).
