ANGOLA — On Thursday, Dick Powers wore his Angola High School letter jacket for the second time since graduating from AHS in 1971.
The first time he wore his letter jacket was when Paige Powers helped her 2019 AHS volleyball team win a Class 3A sectional championship.
The second time will be May 4, 2023.
The Senior Night recognition for McKenna Powers and her senior teammates on the AHS girls tennis team took place Thursday afternoon before the Hornets took on Lakeland and Fremont at Wright Courts.
McKenna is the last of the Powers family in Angola sports that began when Metz Schools were closed and consolidated into the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
Dick Powers so wanted to be, like his older brother Don Powers, a Metz Mohawk basketball player — but that was not to be due to school consolidation.
McKenna’s uncle, Don Powers, was a good basketball player and joined the AHS boys basketball team in 1957. The group of combined athletes went on to win a sectional championship in 1959.
Brother Don stayed home and played basketball for Tri-State College and McKenna’s father Dick played volleyball for Ball State University.
Brother Dewey’s son, Matt Powers, was the first AHS drum major to “drink the milk” in Indianapolis when the 1973 AHS band won the state title at the RCA Dome.
The Powers girls, McKenna and Paige, along with their father Dick and their uncles, Don and Dewey, have been awarded more than 30 varsity sports letters at Angola High School.
“All for thee Angola High School. We will ever do our best.”
