ANGOLA — It’s been another highly successful season for the Trine University softball team. The Thunder are 38-4, and headed to an NCAA Division III super regional after winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season and tournament titles.
That kind of success on the field tends to draw praise from your peers, and the Thunder are well-represented on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-Region VII teams.
Senior pitcher Anna Koeppl and freshman pitcher/designated player Debbie Hill were named to the first team. Koeppl, one of the most dominating hurlers on a deep staff, is 14-0 with an 0.35 earned run averge and 63 strikeouts.
Hill, meanwhile, who is also a finalist for the TUCCI/NFCA Freshman of the Year award, has excelled for the Thunder with both a ball and a bat in her hands. In the circle, Hill is 10-3 with a 0.99 ERA and 96 strikeouts. At the plate, she’s hitting .444 (52-117) with 12 homers and 49 RBIs, and 17 doubles.
Cassie Woods, a graduate transfer from Eastern Connecticut State was named to the second team. She is hitting .427 (47-110) with 13 doubles and 26 RBIs. She also has a trio of triples.
The third team features three Thunder standouts, junior pitcher Alexis Michon and sisters Ellie and Karley Trine.
Michon, another Eastern Connecticut State transfer, is a dominant 10-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 99 strikeouts against just eight walks.
Ellie Trine, a senior, is batting .330 (35-106) with one homer and 22 RBIs. Karley, a freshman, is hitting a robust .383 (44-115) with six home runs and 36 RBIs. She also has 10 doubles.
