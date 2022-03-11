LEXINGTON, Ky. — And then there were eight.
Teams remaining in the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament, that is.
Count the No. 5 Trine University Thunder among that elite group, as the Thunder advanced to within one game of next week’s Final Four in Pittsburgh with a 58-49 win over Springfield (Mass.) in the first of two sectional semifinal games at Transylvania University Friday night.
The Thunder will face No. 3 Transylvania, a 63-58 winner over No. 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor in the second game, in tonight’s sectional final, slated for a 6 p.m. tip.
Friday night against Springfield, it was the Tara Bieniewicz show for most of the night. The Trine senior guard had a very hot hand, scoring a game-high 24 points, all from beyond the arc on 8-of-11 shooting.
The Thunder (27-3) set the tone early in this one, getting out to an early 17-5 lead. They led 17-10 at the first stop and pushed out to a 35-19 lead at halftime.
Trine entered the final stanza with what looked like a relatively comfortable 12-point lead at 48-36, but Springfield didn’t go down without a fight. The Pride cut the Thunder’s lead to four at 53-49 with 53 ticks left in regulation.
But then it was Bieniewicz hitting arguably her biggest shot of the night, a deep 3 to push the Thunder back out to a seven-point lead at 56-49.
That appeared to be the back-breaker for a Springfield squad that was both smaller and less deep than Trine.
Trine head coach Andy Rang said a quick time out after the Pride got to within four made a difference.
“We made a couple of mental mistakes and didn’t get out on their best shooter,” Rang said. “Otherwise, I thought we played pretty well defensively.”
Bieniewicz’s subsequent 3-pointer was definitely the dagger, Rang agreed.
Makayla Ardis, Katie Sloneker and Alyssa Argyle chipped in with six points apiece for the Thunder.
Bieniewicz’s 3-point shooting performance tied a school record. She’ll enter the Trine record book alongside Mindy Tilford, who hit eight treys against Albion on Jan. 8, 2005.
Sam Hourihan led Springfield with 20 points. Rachel Vinton added 12.
Trine narrowly won the battle of the boards, 43-40.
This will be the Thunder’s deepest NCAA Tournament run since 2017-18, when they fell to Wartburg, 78-54 in the Sweet 16.
Rang said he expects a tough contest in a hostile environment in tonight’s sectional final contest against Transylvania. The Pioneers will be playing on their home floor.
“It’ll be similar to the atmosphere at Hope,” Rang said.
Hope, the Thunder’s MIAA rival, is hosting one of the other sectionals. The No. 2 Flying Dutch defeated Milliken, 91-77 in their sectional semifinal game Friday night and will face 25-1 NYU in Saturday night’s finals.
