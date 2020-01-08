GARRETT — Prairie Heights' wrestling team gained a split Wednesday at Garrett.
The Panthers defeated Angola 54-28 in the night's first match and lost to the host Railroaders 56-12 in the nightcap. In between, Garrett topped Angola 67-10.
Prairie Heights' Sam Levitz (138 pounds) pinned both of his opponents.
Luke Severe (145) and Isiah Levitz (160) also won both matches.
Severe won by 9-3 decision against Garrett and by a first-period pin against Angola.
Levitz recorded a 7-1 decision over his Garrett opponent and scored a 29-second pin against Angola.
Gavin Roberts (113) and Collin Keesler (170) were 1-1 with wins by pinfall.
Angola forfeited at 126, 152, 182 and 195 against both teams, and at 138 against Garrett.
For the Hornets, Brandon Villafuerte (285) pinned both of his opponents, including a win in 54 seconds against Prairie Heights. He also pinned Garrett’s Nolan Hathaway late in the second period.
Jett Boots (120) had a 44-second pin against Prairie Heights and won by 10-1 major decision against Garrett.
Gage Spreuer (106) and Coy Brames (220) had one win each, with both wrestlers scoring pins against Prairie Heights. Trevor Marple (132) was a 16-8 major decision winner against Prairie Heights.
Before the final match, Garrett coach Nick Kraus was recognized for having surpassed former coach Lucas Fielden's all-time wins record of 120 dual victories.
For the Railroaders, Hayden Brady (106) and Clayton Fielden (170) pinned both of their opponents.
Colton Weimer (113), Chandler Shearer (126), Kane McCormack (132), Kolin Cope (152), Mason Custer (160) and Cole Bergman (220) had two wins each. Weimer and McCormack recorded major decisions.
