FREMONT ⏤ A year removed from winning their sixth sectional championship and their first since 2005, the Fremont boys basketball team have returned to the Class 1A Triton Regional for the second straight year and will be seeking its first regional title in school history, dating back to 1919.
The Eagles (17-8) will be playing Triton (18-7) in the noon game following Class 1A No. 5 North White (21-3) vs. No. 1 Gary 21st Century (21-4) at 10 a.m.
Stuckey said he understands that should they defeat Triton in the first game, that they won't be looked at as having any chance, an opinion that he said his team thrives on.
"We're not supposed to be able to go over there and compete with the other two teams that we would play in the championship if we get past the first round," Stuckey said. "That's our comfort zone and we like it when no one's talking about us and we like it when we're supposed to lose. That's more comfortable to us because that's where we've been used to throughout our lives because we're Fremont and that's the way we're treated."
Last season, the Eagles were ousted in the first round of the regional, losing 66-62 to Kouts, who later went on to finish as the Class 1A State Runners-Up.
Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said that this past week has been a quieter week for them than it was a year ago.
"Last year we had WANE 15 here on Monday and FOX 55 was here on Thursday, and it was just a lot of noise," Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. "They were being told that they hadn't won a sectional in 15 years and everybody around here was patting us on the back and I think the boys got a little content with themselves."
Stuckey, who in his second year as head coach has yet to lose a sectional game, said that some of that contentment may have led to a poor first half against Kouts and that they may have just been happy to be there.
Without the distractions from one season ago and with one regional appearance already under their belts, this year's team is looking to right that wrong under four returning starters, including seniors Logan Brace (13.6 points per game in the regular season) and Gabel Pentecost (13.1 ppg) and junior Ethan Bontrager (10.9 ppg).
Pentecost said the experience they have and the team chemistry with each other is what makes them dangerous.
"It's been 12 years that I played with these guys," Pentecost said. "We're at our peak performance and peak understanding of each other right now, so I think we're going to surprise a lot of people."
Another key area that Stuckey has been working on to prepare his team for the Class 1A is the size of opponents they schedule in the regular season. This season, Fremont added DeKalb (to whom they lost by eight) and Fort Wayne Wayne (to whom they won by eight) to their schedule, as well as adding a holiday tournament where they played Onsted (Mich.) and lost 70-60. Onsted is 21-0 this season.
"I'm really honest with these guys," Stuckey said. "I tell them I want to win in the regular season, but I don't really care what our record is. It doesn't make any difference. As long as we win some games in the state tournament, I don't care what our winning percentage is or anything like that. I just want to be ready for the state tournament."
Pentecost added that while he or his team doesn't necessarily have a chip on their shoulder from last year, he's not quite ready for the season to end just yet.
"I just really love playing with these guys because I know where every single one of them is on the court at any time, and I know what's going through their heads and it's just really fun being around them," Pentecost said. "I'm not ready for it to be done, so let's go win a regional."
SCOUTING TRITON
The Trojans boast four athletes shooting at least 46 percent, led by Tyson Yates, who averages a 56 percent field goal percentage behind a team-leading 13.3 points per game and 2.3 steals per game. Yates is 43 points away from joining the 1,000 point club alongside teammate Ashton Oviedo (10.7 ppg, 2.3 spg).
Oviedo is Triton's main 3-point shooter with 46 this season followed by Bruce Johnson with 37 3-pointers. They combine for 59% of the team’s total 3-point makes.
Caden Graham is the Trojans big man, a 6-feet-4-inch senior averaging 5.8 points per game. He also has 29 blocks for the season and is considered to be a perimeter defender.
Chandler Westafer (50% field goal percentage), Cole Shively (49%) and Cole McKinney (46%) comprise the other shooting threats for the Trojans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.