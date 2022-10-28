ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s hockey team has gotten to a pretty good place as it prepares to open its sixth season of NCAA Division III competition this weekend.
The Thunder are coming off a 19-9 season in 2021-22, including 11-7 in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association. They fell to perennial foe Adrian College in a semifinal game of the conference tournament for the second straight season. The Bulldogs went on to win their first NCAA Division III national championship.
Coach Alex Todd and his team are excited about the upcoming season. They have all but two players back from last year. “This will be the most experienced team we’ve ever had here,” Todd said.
Seniors Brad Jenion and Brendan Prappas will captain the Thunder this season. Pappas, a center, is currently the Thunder’s second-leading scorer behind Garrett Halford, who is back as a fifth-year senior. Pappas had 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 2021-22. Jenion, a defenseman, had a goal and six assists.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors, and we’ve been given everything we need to succeed,” Jenion said. “It’s go time.”
Prappas said with the experience coming back, it should be a good year for the Thunder. “As good as we were last year, we should be even better this year,” Prappas said. “This is the year for us to come together and make a name for Trine University.”
The Thunder averaged 4.07 goals and 38.5 shots per contest in 2021-22. Todd said depth will be a strength for Trine this season.
Developing a killer instinct will be a key for the Thunder in 2022-23, Todd said.
“We didn’t always protect leads late,” he said.
Developing that instinct is a learning process, Todd said. “The game’s never over, you can never assume you’re going to win just because you have a lead,” he said. “Teams at this level are hungry. We don’t get to play a lot of games.”
That means playing a whole 60 minutes every night, Todd said.
Last year was the best season in program history, and Todd said since most of those guys are back in 2022-23, the Thunder are hungry for more.
“They’re not taking anything for granted, and if we stay focused for 60 minutes, we’ll be there at the end of the game,” Todd said. “Last year we hurt ourselves with bad penalties, losing games late. Staying out of the penalty box and bringing the same energy for 60 minutes will be the keys to our success.”
The Thunder hosted Fredonia (N.Y.) Friday night and play again today at the Thunder Ice Arena at 4 p.m.
2022-23 Trine University
Men’s Hockey Schedule
October: 28, Fredonia (N.Y.), 7 p.m.; 29, Fredonia (N.Y.) 4 p.m.
November: 4, Aurora, 7 p.m.; 5, Aurora, 4 p.m.; 11, at Concordia (Wis.), 8:05 p.m.; 12, at Concordia (Wis.), 5 p.m.; 18, Adrian, 7 p.m.; 19, at Adrian, 7 p.m.; 26, at Utica (N.Y.), 7 p.m.; 27, Plymouth State (N.H.) at Marriott Utica (N.Y.) Thanksgiving Showcase, 3 p.m.
December: 2, at Marian (Wis.), 8 p.m.; 3, at Marian (Wis.), 5 p.m.; 9, Stevenson (Md.), 7 p.m.; 30, Hamilton (N.Y.), 7 p.m.; 31, Hamilton (N.Y.), 3 p.m.
January: 6, at Finlandia, 4 p.m.; 7, at Finlandia, 4 p.m.; 13, Milwaukee School of Engineering, 7 p.m.; 14, Milwaukee School of Engineering, 4 p.m.; 27, St. Norbert, 7 p.m.; 28, St. Norbert, 4 p.m.
February: 3, at Lake Forest, 8 p.m.; 4, at Lake Forest, 4 p.m.; 10, Lawrence, 7 p.m.; 11, Lawrence, 4 p.m.
