EMMA – Elijah Malone made one of two free throws with four tenths of a second in overtime to give Prairie Heights’ boys basketball team a 47-46 victory over Westview in a semifinal game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Friday night at the Warrior Dome.
Malone took a pass off a Panther drive and was fouled by Charlie Yoder as time expired in the extra session. Four tenths of a second was put on the clock. Malone missed the first of two free throws – his third straight miss from the charity stripe in overtime – before making the second.
“I just kept a smile one my face like I do in practice and stayed loose,” Malone said. “I wouldn’t have been there if it wasn’t for my teammates.”
Westview’s long inbounds pass from the west baseline was long and wide and out of bounds. Prairie Heights chased down its inbounds pass and ran out the clock.
It was full of extended possessions late in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Malone made one of two free throws with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 44. The Warriors held the ball the rest of the way. Heights committed a couple of fouls along the way. Yoder’s three-point attempt from the left of the top of the key was strong in the final seconds.
Malone scored the first two points in overtime on an inside bucket with around 2:40 to play.
The Panthers (12-1) tried to run out the final 1:40 after a missed Westview free throw. But Yoder deflected a Heights pass in front of the Panther bench and the Warriors got the steal.
Drew Litwiller scored on a driving layup and was fouled on the Warriors ensuing possession with 37.6 seconds left to tie the game at 46, but missed the ensuing free throw.
Westview (9-3)was clicking early had jumped out to a 13-2 lead five and a half minutes into the game. Warrior senior Blake Egli made two three-pointers in the first quarter.
The Panthers overcame that Westview start and held the Warriors to two points over the final six minutes of regulation to rally again. Litwiller made one of two free throws to give the Warriors a 42-37 lead with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter.
Heights held Westview to 40% shooting from the field (17-42). Yoder and Litwiller each had 17 points. Yoder was 6-of-17 from the floor.
“When you play a program in the upper echelon of our conference, it’s a different kind of basketball,” Panthers coach Tony Everidge said. “We brought heart and hustle and met the challenge.”
Malone had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Christlieb had nine points for PH. Mike Perkins added seven points and nine rebounds. Six players scored for the Panthers.
Prairie Heights will play Central Noble (11-2) in the NECC Tournament championship game today at around 8 p.m. at Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
