INDIANAPOLIS — Fremont had to get used to playing in the rain Saturday afternoon, then didn’t have much trouble defeating an undermanned Christel House at Manual squad 38-8 at Manual High School.
“It was a wet ballgame, and we had way too many drops,” FHS coach Trevor Thomas said. “But our inside run game got going. Passing is where we have been successful. But it’s good to get some carries and push the ball up the field.”
Fremont’s Eagles (2-1) were able to have some balance between the run and the pass against a thin Christel House at Manual squad.
Only 15 players dressed for the Indianapolis charter school, but not all of them were able to play. The Christel House Eagles (0-3) were missing several players. A few were ineligible and a couple were hurt. It appeared they were a little above the minimum 11 players that take the field at one time.
Buck Behrman had three touchdown passes for Fremont. His first was over 20 yards to Zak Pica with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the opening quarter. Wyatt Claxton ran for two points and the visitors led 8-0.
Junior Collin Green picked it up with the inside run in the second quarter. He scored from 10 yards out with 20.9 seconds left before halftime, then Pica ran for two. The visiting Eagles led 16-0 at the half. Green ran for 78 yards in the first 24 minutes.
Behrman connected with Claxton for a 50-yard touchdown pass and for two points early in the third quarter. Pica caught a Behrman pass and broke a tackle while staying in bounds for a touchdown covering 56 yards at the 5:14 mark. Logan Brace’s extra point kick made it 31-0, and Thomas went with several backup/junior varsity guys the rest of the way.
“We’ve had to shuffle due to injuries, but it was good to get those guys reps in varsity games,” Thomas said.
Fremont was without senior center Isaac McFeely (ankle), junior running back Anthony Hart (knee) and freshman lineman Mathieu Teegardin. Thomas expects all those guys back within the next couple of weeks.
Sophomore McClain McCurdy had a 10-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Christel House did not do much against Fremont’s first-string defense. Jermaine Thomas had a touchdown run and ran it in the end zone again for two points in the fourth quarter for the home team.
Fremont will begin a five-game stretch against Northeast Corner Conference teams on Friday at home against winless Fairfield, the defending Big School Division champion.
While the Falcons have struggled against various competition, Fremont strives to be at their competitive level.
“It’s about improving our level of execution and playing with high intensity all the time,” Trevor Thomas said. “We have to raise the bar in how fast we play and how we execute, and we are not too far away. But we made a lot of mistakes and we have a lot of learning to do.”
