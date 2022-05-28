FREMONT — Fremont’s softball team played a more competitive Elkhart Christian squad on Saturday afternoon than the one it blew out 18-4 in five innings in Elkhart on May 2.
One big inning doomed the Steuben County Eagles as they lost 4-2 in the Class 1A Fremont Sectional final on Ben Roederer Field inside of Vistula Park.
ECA (14-3) scored four runs after two outs in the fifth inning and freshman pitcher Brianna Ehninger held down a potent Fremont lineup to win its first sectional championship in program history.
“We’ve just had a lot of growth on our team and got better in practice,” Elkhart Christian coach Brett Ehninger said. “Brianna was just working, spinning her pitches and hitting her spots.”
Brianna Ehninger had to fight off Fremont in the seventh after two outs and nobody on. Ehninger hit fellow freshman Rylee Goetz with a pitch, then Sammy Meyers dropped a single to left. But Ehninger got tough and struck out Jada Rhonehouse on three straight pitches to end the game.
“They got the timely hits and we didn’t,” FHS coach Scott Glendening said. “We knew they would keep it close, but we didn’t execute.”
A couple errors allowed two runs to score to put Elkhart Christian up 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth. A couple of batters later, sophomore Mya Ott added a two-run double.
Fremont scored single runs in the third and sixth innings. Freshman Addy Parr led off the third with a single and scored on Meyers’ squeeze bunt.
In the sixth inning, sophomore Kate Gannon was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly from Lexi Stevens.
Fremont finished 17-12 and relied heavily on underclassmen who showed a lot. The Eagles set season program records for runs with 301 and home runs with 24. They only graduate outfielders Rhonehouse and Lissette Lopez. Rhonehouse is the only starter moving on and saved her best season of softball for last, hitting .355 (33-93) with seven home runs and 28 runs batted in.
Meyers scored 47 runs, which is a program record. Sophomores Sydney Hinchcliffe and Khloe Glendening split the pitching duties. Coach Glendening said a few more girls with travel ball experience are heading to Fremont.
