PITTSBURGH — It’s been a fun ride for the Trine University community during the women’s basketball team’s first trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four.
“It’s been an awesome experience,” said Trine’s men’s basketball senior guard Aiden Warzecha, who has been a part of Trine’s student cheer block for much of the women’s tournament run. “Watching them have success, it’s great to see their hard work paying off.”
That includes many proud parents.
“I couldn’t ask for a better place for the two of them,” said Dennis Argyle, father of Thunder twin guards Kaylee and Alyssa Argyle, as his eyes were welling up. “The administration, professors, coaches. The Angola community. They all took care of them.”
Said Janet Kunse, mother of senior guard Natalee Kunse: “Oh my gosh, they’ve done very well. The girls have worked very hard to get here. It’s a good group of girls.”
Those girls have brought excitement to the Trine campus and the surrounding Angola area during relatively quiet time on campus. The Thunder’s first four games of the NCAA Tournament were played while Trine was on its Spring Break.
Many students have joined the journey with the Thunder.
“We have a good relationship with the seniors on the team. We watch their practices and they watch our practices,” Warzecha said. “We communicate with them on and off the court.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Warzecha said of the sectional at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. “It was electric and tons of fun. There was great spirit and it was great to see them succeed.”
Dennis Argyle appreciates the Angola community involvement with Trine University and its students with activities and providing employment. He will have another daughter attend Trine this coming fall to play golf for the Thunder.
“As a dad with daughters, (it’s great) they’ll take care of all of that,” Dennis Argyle said.
The Trine community was excited about the big semifinal game with Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association archrival Hope Thursday evening.
Dennis Argyle said this Final Four is bittersweet. Senior Kaylee Argyle is playing her final college basketball games this weekend, and has a job in Indianapolis waiting for her. Her fiancé was part of the family group in Pittsburgh.
“Somebody is going to win. Somebody is going to lose,” Dennis Argyle said. “It’s been nervewracking, but it’s been fun.”
