FREMONT – The gang got back together for Central Noble’s volleyball team Tuesday night and that cohesiveness helped the Cougars sweep Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference match.
The scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 on the Eagles’ senior night.
Central Noble was missing some players at the Westview Invitational on Saturday because they were taking SAT tests. That was commonplace for area athletic teams in action on Saturday.
“We have a super academic team that takes pride in what they do in the classroom,” Cougars coach Laura Scott said. “Having the chemistry as a whole team back was the big thing.”
Central Noble (4-5, 2-0 NECC) had the experience edge over the Eagles and that showed in ball control and being better able to finish off points. Fremont was most competitive in the second set.
“Our main goal is to bring the energy,” second-year Eagles coach Hunter Gaerte said. “We lacked a little bit of that energy in first and third sets. We brought it in the second set.
Senior setter Jenica Berkes added to her career leading total in assists at Central Noble with 17 more on Tuesday. She became her school’s all-time assists leader during the Westview Invitational Saturday.
“Jenica has worked real hard. She has set the ball for us since her sophomore season,” Scott said. “Her knowledge and court awareness has grown. We’re pushing toward other goals for her.”
Bridgette Gray had six kills, three aces and two blocks for the Cougars. Lydia Andrews had nine digs, and Amber Spencer and Kyndal Pease had eight digs each. Junior Lauren Marks had five kills and senior Rachel Imhof added two blocks.
Fremont (1-8, 0-3) honored seniors Eva Foulk, Sage Stroh and Braxton Shaeffer.
“They worked their butts off to get the program where we are at,” Gaerte said. “They love the game. They do a great job conditioning. Their leadership skills have grown where we are in more of a place than we thought was possible.”
Both teams have road matches on Thursday, The Cougars play at DeKalb while the Eagles travel to Garrett.
