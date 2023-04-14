EMMA — Last season, Angola’s girls tennis team swept Westview 5-0 in a year that saw both teams advance to regionals.
The script was flipped this time around, with the host Warriors sweeping the Hornets to open Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday evening.
“I think that we won the mental battle on every court and I think that made the difference,” Westview coach Carrie Clark said. “Angola is a strong team and our girls showed up very focused tonight.”
While the Hornets have a new look roster this year with four new players on varsity, the Warriors returned everybody except one doubles player, giving them the experience advantage.
Another advantage Westview held over Angola was stamina, as the Hornets (3-1, 0-1 NECC) saw their fourth match in four days, while it was just the second for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0 NECC).
“Spring tennis can be really intense,” Clark said. “You can have weeks where you have five matches in a row and you’re just exhausted by the last. So, it’s an unfortunate time for us to play Angola because we’re two very strong programs in the NECC and they came in tired.”
She continued, “So that was to our advantage and I’m not going to pretend like we didn’t use that, but they’re an amazing team and they deserve credit.”
Angola coach Amy Buchs was pleased with her team’s performance on no rest and limited outdoor practice due to the recent weather.
“I thought we played great,” she said. “We’ve had a big week and (Westview) is one of the best teams in our conference up and down the lineup.”
Westview’s doubles teams put the Warriors up 2-0 with seniors Ava Brown and Ella Clark defeating Angola senior Alli Christman and junior Frances Krebs 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 position and senior Ella Yoder and junior Jen Osorio-Luna defeating Angola’s sophomore pairing of Evelyn Stoy and Reese Weber 6-3, 6-0 at the No. 2 position.
Warrior junior Maddie Stults guaranteed the victory for Westview by defeating Angola freshman Maya Harris at No. 2 singles in convincing fashion, winning 6-1, 6-1.
“She won 6-1, 6-1 against a very good tennis player,” Clark said. “She has the ability to take almost any tennis player off their game and I don’t quite know how she does it yet, but she just dominates. I think that’s impressive but that’s also just Maddie.”
But the Warriors weren’t done yet, as senior Paige Riegsecker defeated sophomore Ava Harris at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 7-5 to put Westview up 4-0. Harris made the move from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles as her partner and sister Brea Harris is out for the season due to injury.
“We have two seniors on varsity this year,” Buchs said. “Two letterwinners and with Brea’s injury, it is what it is and I think we’re going to grow a lot this season. We want our seniors to have the best year possible and we’re going to win some matches and make some memories.”
Senior Bailey Kenner sealed the sweep for Westview by defeating Angola senior McKenna Powers 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
“Very proud of Bailey for fighting through that match,” Clark said. “That girl just has an overcomer spirit of her and she refuses to quit. She actually got a tattoo in the offseason that says ‘Overcomer’ because that’s the nickname we gave her and she proves it on the court.”
Both teams had a day’s rest Friday and will have invitationals this morning, with Angola heading out to Warsaw, while Westview will be at East Noble.
Westview 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Ava Harris 6-1, 7-5. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Maya Harris 6-1, 6-1. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. McKenna Powers 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Ava Brown-Ella Clark (WV) def. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs 6-3, 6-1. 2. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna (WV) def. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber 6-3, 6-0.
