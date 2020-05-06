ANGOLA — Play ball!
There will be baseball after all this summer. At least, at the little league level.
Locally, it will start with the Angola Kid’s League on Monday, May 25.
The Steuben County Board of Health approved the league’s plan for the 2020 season on Wednesday. The plan includes multiple new safety measures being implemented this season.
Each team will be issued a supply of sanitizer, practices will be closed to only players and coaches, dugouts will be closed for the season with an alternative way for the players to be together during games and restrooms will be cleaned more routinely. Also, the bleachers will be closed with the encouragement of social distancing among fans, and the concession stands will be limited to prepackaged foods.
Registration is open until Friday, May 15 and can be done at angolakidsleague.org. This year’s registration process will be done differently than in year’s past.
“We’re asking families to give us a firm commitment by May 15, because if their son or daughter is not planning on playing, we want to make sure we give them a refund for their fees. After that point, that’s when we are ordering uniforms, making rosters with schedules and have to move forward,” league treasurer Tyler Benner said.
The league is also opening up registration to the entire county, which includes kids who normally play in the Fremont or Tri-County Leagues, both of which closed for the season.
If anyone of those kids who play in either of those leagues registers with Angola Kid’s League, the proceeds will be split with AKL and their respective home league.
The question of will there be more or less kids to play remains unclear. Benner said there could be more because a lot of kids come over from the other leagues in the county, or there could be less because parents don’t want their kid to play at this time.
Benner said the league in Columbia City surveyed their parents and 45% responded that they would not let their kids to participate this year, and the league was forced to close.
“We don’t know exactly what the response will be, but our full intention is to try and open things up and still be able to salvage some sort of season,” Benner said.
Any questions can be directed to the league’s website, angolakidsleague.org.
