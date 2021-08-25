ANGOLA — A win is a win.
The East Noble boys tennis team defeated Angola 3-2 Wednesday, and it had to do so with some last-minute changes to the lineup.
“Any way you can get a victory is good. It's not the way we expected,” East Noble coach Aaron Edwards said. “Probably our two most reliable positions both lost tonight.”
The Knights were down one singles player and pushed junior varsity player Caden Treesh into the No. 2 singles position. Treesh battled the whole night and won the first set over Angola's Aiden Koch. Then, Koch rallied in the second set and won the tiebreaker 8-6. In the third set, Treesh had to retire due to injury, giving Koch the win.
“Scrappy match. (Koch) dug in and saved five match points,” Angola coach Rosten Hamman said.
“(Treesh) found out when he got on the bus that he'd be in the No. 2 singles spot, because the player (Nolan Ogle) that we are missing is out due to injury,” Edwards said. “It's a situation when you normally substitute from JV up to a No. 2 singles spot, that's a spot you're not normally going to compete. It didn't matter to Caden. He fought and battled against a legitimate varsity singles player.”
The Knights got wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, and from the No. 2 doubles spot.
At No. 1 singles, Vittorio Bona was the first off the court with a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Hornets' Jacob Ponturno.
Grant Schermerhorn was pushed by Angola's Michael Newburgh, but Schermerhorn came away with a 7-5, 7-5 victory at No. 3 singles.
East Noble's No. 2 doubles duo of Ryan Ludwig and Brycen Ortiz easily took the first set, 6-1, then, Harrison Bruick and Quinn Aldred pushed the second set to a tiebreak. Ludwig and Ortiz won the tiebreaker 7-3.
The other win for the Hornets came at No. 1 doubles with Marcus Miller and Connor Libey earning a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win over East Noble's Carver Miller and Max Bender.
“We have a solid senior doubles pair that we are trying out, and they've been super successful,” Hamman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.