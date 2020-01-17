ALBION — If it wasn’t the championship game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament, it sure felt like it.
The Angola girls fought off a raucous crowd and hard-nosed Central Noble team for a 47-45 win to advance to tonight’s title game against Fairfield in Garrett at 6 p.m.
“It’s always fun man. I love getting up here with (Josh) Treesh. It’s always a good battle. He’s a good buddy of mine and gosh these girls play hard,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said. “It’s fun.”
“I thought both teams played extremely hard. They made a lot of mistakes. We made a lot of mistakes. They missed shots. We missed shots. It came down to the last possession, like any game of this magnitude,” Central Noble coach Josh Treesh said.
It was actually decided on the possession before the last possession.
With the game tied 45-45 and the clock counting down, Angola’s Ally Lorntz drove inside and threw up a shot but was fouled with three seconds left. The senior went to the line and buried both free throws to take a two-point lead.
Central Noble’s Bridgette Gray got the inbounds, dribbled up the right side and heaved up a shot from half court that bounced off the backboard and off the front of the rim as time expired.
Lorntz finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, Hanna Knoll scored 17 points, 12 coming in the second half as she was on the bench for the whole second quarter with foul trouble. Lauren Leach dropped in nine and Kayla Fenstermaker added eight.
Central Noble led 26-25 at halftime, but once the Hornets grabbed the lead off of a drive midway through the third quarter, they never lost it. The only problem for Angola was extended its lead out of reach.
Every run the Hornets made, the Cougars answered. Angola’s biggest lead of the game was five points, which it reached twice in the second half.
“We talk a lot about the importance of how you start a game, how you start a half and obviously how you finish those. We didn’t quite give it the punch we needed in the first quarter,” Appleton said. “You come out strong there in that third quarter, give yourself a little momentum, and hats off to the kids grinding it out down the stretch.”
Meghan Kiebel kept the Cougars in it by scoring six of her nine points early in the fourth quarter. After a putback by Kiebel, the lead was cut to 41-40 with less than three minutes left. Fenstermaker quickly answered on the fast break to push back the lead.
With 36.9 left, Gray was fouled on a shot she made after a pass down low by Kiebel. She tied the game 45-45 with the free throw. But the Hornets answered in crunch time and live to play one more night.
