ALBION – Central Noble’s boys basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat Prairie Heights 61-58 Wednesday night in a rematch of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game.
Cougar Connor Essegian was fouled by Panther Elijah Malone as he attempted a three-point shot with 4.2 seconds left and made three free throws to break a 58-58 tie.
The Panthers were disrupted in bringing the ball up full court, and the Cougars intercepted a long pass into the frontcourt just before time expired.
"We had a bad first three quarters," Central Noble coach John Bodey said. "WeIn the third quarter, we showed a few signs of getting back in it. Then it looked like when we were down 13, we were going to get beat by 20.
"Prairie Heights came out hungry. They tried to pressure us and our cuts were softer and our passes were softer. Connor and Sawyer (Yoder) hit some shots to give us a chance and we started to believe it.
"I'm proud of the boys for battling."
The Panthers led by 12 at 30-18 with about 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the second quarter after reserve post player Logan Parr hit a three-pointer and upped their lead to 13 in the third quarter.
The Cougars made a run to get within seven, but Heights responded to build it back up to 14 after Seth Troyer hit a mid-range rainbow jumper as he was fouled in the final minute of the third quarter.
Essegian had 26 points, including a three-pointer to put CN ahead 58-56 with 1:24 left to play. Malone made two free throws to tie it at 58 eight seconds later.
Sawyer Yoder had 11 points for Class 2A 11th-ranked Central Noble (17-4, 7-2 NECC). Myles Smith had 10 points and Logan Gard scored eight.
Mike Perkins had 15 points for the Panthers (15-5, 6-3), but only two points after halftime. Malone had 13 points. Troyer and Brandon Christlieb had eight points each. Malone and Christlieb dealt with some foul trouble.
