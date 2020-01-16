If you’re a fan of high school basketball, you’ll want to make you’re at one of two places tonight and get there early.
The Warrior Dome at Westview High School in Emma and the gymnasium at Central Noble High School in Albion are expected to be near capacity for the semifinals of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
Each location will feature a rematch of last year’s NECC Tournament championship games, the Angola girls versus Central Noble and the Prairie Heights boys against Westview.
Here’s what to expect tonight in Albion and Emma.
Angola girls (15-2) vs. Central Noble (11-6)
The Hornets and Cougars have claimed the last four NECC Tournament titles, and Central Noble has won three of them to just one by Angola.
“In terms of the conference, outside of Fairfield’s one magical year they had, we’ve always had the more talented players in the conference,” Angola head coach Brandon Appleton said on Thursday. “That just kind of adds the buzz to it.”
These two have already met once this season with the Hornets defeating the Cougars 40-28 on Dec. 6 in Albion.
“Hopefully, we can do a lot of the same things. We did a great job defensively against them to put them in a bind,” Appleton said. “Credit to Central Noble, they play incredibly hard as a group, and they are the one team in our conference who I feel has the team speed to run with us.”
Quite a few players remain from the last few matchups, but the script may have flipped when you considered which team has the best players on their side. Appleton feels like he has them now with Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach, after going against Sydney Freeman and Meleah Leatherman the last four years.
“This will be our second or third time facing them this far in the tournament, so it’s familiar territory for us, nothing that we haven’t seen before,” Appleton said.
Angola trailed at halftime during the matchup earlier this season, but shut out Central Noble in the third quarter on its way to a win.
The Cougars have squeaked by the first two games of the tournament with two three-point wins. They can’t go long stretches of scoreless basketball to keep pace with the Hornets tonight.
Churubusco boys (5-4) vs. Central Noble (10-2)
This is another matchup that has produced close results the last few years. In the last three games between these two teams, the margin of victory has been seven points or less.
“I think it should be another one of those battles that we’ve had the last three years,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said Thursday.
Tonight will be the fourth time Bodey’s Cougars will face a Churubusco team led by Chris Paul, and Bodey is 3-0 so far in this rivalry.
“In the right way, the two schools just don’t like each other,” Bodey said.
For Central Noble, it will have to continue to keep up the good defense it has shown recently to slow down a Churubusco team that is capable of scoring a lot points in a hurry.
“(Churubusco) is going to put five guys on the floor that can score,” Bodey said. “I think we are going to have to keep the ball out of the lane. I’d like to do our best to make them jump shooters instead of layup shooters and dunkers.”
The Eagles shot 50 percent from the field against Angola on Wednesday and four different players scored eight or more points in the win. The Cougars will have to handle any pressure the Eagles will bring and get production outside of Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder to keep pace.
Fremont girls (9-8) vs. Fairfield (10-7)
Each team used a big stretch of well-played basketball to march their way to a victory on Wednesday night. For the Falcons, it was the second quarter against Lakeland, and for the Eagles, it was the third quarter against Prairie Heights.
Fairfield beat Fremont 47-39 earlier this season. In that matchup, Jada Rhonehouse was limited to just three points. The sophomore had 21 points on Wednesday night and will need a similar performance to beat the Falcons.
The Eagles had 19 turnovers in the first matchup and will need to cut those down against a Fairfield team that likes to change up its defenses and create havoc.
Prairie Heights boys (11-1) vs. Westview (9-2)
Both teams are coming off of dominate performances in the quarterfinals. Both teams have a lot of different options to look at in terms of scoring. The Warriors had nine different players score in the win over Fairfield while the Panthers got a lot of buckets from the big three of Mike Perkins, Brandon Christlieb and Elijah Malone.
The team that devises a better game plan defensively, will come out on top. The Warriors have thrown out different zones against a couple different teams this season, and the Panthers have seen their fair share of opposing defenses to try and stop Malone inside. Also, Westview doesn’t have a Nick Rensberger type to defend Malone this year.
The Warriors got the best of the Panthers three times last season, and they could meet three times again this season. Heights hasn’t beaten Westview since the 2016 NECC Tournament, which was a 39-34 victory.
