EMMA — Prairie Heights answered the bell every time until it became too much.
The Panthers went back and forth with Bremen in the second semifinal game of the Class 2A Westview Sectional on Saturday, but the Lions pushed the lead too far out of reach with 15 runs in the final two innings.
Heights (9-12) committed 11 errors in the contest, compared to just four by Bremen.
Freshman Emily McCrea tossed five innings for the Panthers and struck out six.
At the plate, Kalli Aaron went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Shyanne Duncan doubled as well, and Madi Strater had the other RBI.
After the Lions scored two runs in their first three at-bats, Heights responded in the bottom of the third. Two errors and a single from Trinity Pratt loaded the bases for Aaron, who cleared the bases with a double to center and give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.
Bremen tied the game after an error in the fourth and retook the lead in the fifth with a homer from Gretchen Willis.
However, the Panthers had another answer in them with Strater hitting a single up the middle to score Sarah Wiley, then McCrea reached on an error to bring home Aaron and tie the game back up at 5-5.
But the floodgates burst open in the top of the sixth with the hits and errors piling up in Bremen's favor. The Lions scored nine runs in the sixth then added six more in the seventh.
Christina Grabowski pitched six innings, allowed five runs (one earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts. Naomi Flores pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
Six different Lions had multiple RBIs, led by Mikayla Shively and Avery Wildauer each with four.
