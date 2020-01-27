ANGOLA – Angola’s girls basketball team started getting into a postseason frame of mind Monday night with a 69-42 victory over New Haven at Central Gym.
The Hornets (20-2) got after the Bulldogs (4-17) early and made some jump shots in taking a 23-8 lead after one quarter.
Angola led 38-15 at the half and made a run over the first couple of minutes of the third quarter to push the lead over 30.
Hanna Knoll led the Hornets with 17 points. Danielle Dunham and Ally Lorntz each had 12 points. Megan Nisun had 10 points and Lauren Leach scored seven. Angola hit 10 three-pointers, including four from Lorntz and three from Knoll.
Avarcia Nard had 14 points and Kayla Williams scored 13 for New Haven.
AHS will end the regular season Wednesday at Central Gym against Bellmont. It will be the Hornets’ senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.