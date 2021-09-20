BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fremont’s special regular season in boys tennis came to an end Monday with a 4-1 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Prairie Heights.
The Eagles ended the regular season 16-3, 7-1 in NECC duals. They added on to their program record for wins in a season, passing the 2011 team that went 14-4. That 2011 team was coached by Brent Byler, PH’s coach and athletic director.
The formula at Fremont continued as it had under Byler. It’s a collection of multi-sport athletes who pretty much started playing as freshmen and have grown to where their best seasons have come as seniors.
Six Fremont seniors have at least three years of playing experience. Ethan Bock, Nick Miller and Josh Sherbondy are in their fourth season as varsity regulars. Alex Chilenski was in and out of the varsity lineup as a ninth grader.
Bock and Miller had some exposure to tennis before their freshman year of high school. Byler took them and his son Leyton to camps, clinics and YMCA tennis activities.
“That’s a solid group of kids. We spent a lot of time with them in basketball and some in baseball,” Brent Byler said. “It’s a hard-working group of kids. Kudos to them.”
Sherbondy has missed about all season with a broken wrist. But Eagle coach Neal Frantz said Sherbondy recently returned to practice and the wrist has healed well.
“We’ll see if he can make it back or not,” Frantz said.
“It’s a great group of seniors. They played like they are seniors (against Prairie Heights), and Prairie Heights has three real good singles players.”
Bock at No. 1 singles defeated his good friend Leyton Byler 6-1, 6-3. Miller won over Breyton Ambler at No. 2, 6-3, 6-0.
All seniors in the lineup for Fremont. The No. 1 doubles team of Sam Verdin and Isaac Hirschy and the No. 2 duo of Alex Chilenski and Connor Trobaugh both won in straight sets.
Those seniors have contributed to Fremont’s team having a 3.91 grade point average, and that is on a non-weighted scale. Four of the Eagles have a 4.0 GPA, two have 3.9 GPAs, and another is at 3.8.
“I can just sit back and enjoy the ride,” Frantz said. “They are super coachable. They have great character. They are not rah-rah guys, but I like our composure and how they handle tough situations.
“I don’t think any moments will be too big for them. They are OK mentally.”
The Eagles really want to win a sectional. The program has not won one, and Fremont beat the biggest obstacle to that crown, DeKalb, earlier in the season without Bock, who had a a rib injury.
But the Eagles keep tennis simple with their approach to the game.
“For us seniors, tennis is not our main sport. So we don’t put too much pressure on ourselves,” Bock said. “When things get tough, we remind ourselves why we play. If we’re not having fun, why do it?
“Beating DeKalb was a confidence booster. But you never know what is going to happen. Everybody is getting better throughout the year.”
The Panthers can say they improved. They are 6-12, 4-4 in the NECC. Four losses were 3-2 decisions to Bishop Luers, Snider, Bethany Christian and Jimtown.
“Our singles trio have played really well,” Brent Byler said. “Chase Bachelor has not put much time in tennis. More in basketball and some in baseball. But he has made huge improvement in his commitment to practice. Breyton Ambler has improved a ton.
“Leyton is finding himself. He’s been a lot more defensive in the past and is mixing in some offense. But that depends on who he is playing,” the coach added. “Ethan does a good job of keeping his opponents on the defensive.
“The doubles are working on making those strides, too. They haven’t played a lot of tennis and you have to pay your dues.
“All these guys are hard-working kids and a blast to be around.”
Bachelor earned the only point for Heights Monday, defeating sophomore Brody Foulk in straight sets.
The Panthers and Fremont each won a junior varsity singles match. PH’s Maverick Deveau defeated Aiden Dornbush 8-6 and lost to Jeremy Rode 8-1.
On Saturday at Northrop in Fort Wayne, Prairie Heights defeated the Bruins 5-0, but lost to Norwell 5-0.
Monday’s results
Fremont 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Leyton Byler 6-1, 6-3. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Breyton Ambler 6-3, 6-0. 3. Chase Bachelor (PH) def. Brody Foulk 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Kaleb Lounsbury-Hayden Culler 6-2, 6-3. 2. Alex Chilenski-Connor Trobaugh (F) def. Matt Levitz-Luke Krapfl 6-3, 6-3.
Saturday’s results
Prairie Heights 5, Northrop 0
Singles: 1. L. Byler (PH) def. Mon 6-3, 6-2. 2. Ambler (PH) def. Schmucker 6-1, 6-3. 3. Ch. Bachelor (PH) def. K. Clark 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Lounsbury-Culler (PH) def. A. Lewis-Main 6-1, 6-4. 2. M. Levitz-Krapfl (PH) def. Hawk-Worrell 6-0, 6-1.
Norwell 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Ottinger (Nwl) def. L. Byler 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. 2. Mishler (Nwl) def. Ambler 6-2, 6-4. 3. Payne (Nwl) def. Ch. Bachelor 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Zimmer-Frauhinger (Nwl) def. Lounsbury-Culler 6-3, 6-1. 2. Graft-Chaney (Nwl) def. Krapfl-M. Levitz 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.