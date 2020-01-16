ANGOLA — There was nothing Ashtyn Evans could not do.
On a night when the jitters were evident early on from the Hornets' younger athletes, Angola's star sophomore gymnast put forth one of her best performances of the season, claiming first-place finishes in all five categories Thursday night, as the No. 3 Hornets' gymnastics team defeated No. 2 Homestead in a clash of top-5 state-ranked teams.
Evans finished first all-around with a score of 37.275 after gaining wins in every category. She totaled a high score of 9.6 in both the vault and the floor, while scoring a 9.2 on the bars and 8.875 on the beam.
"Everyone was so nervous coming in, and she did such a great job of calming them down and then performing," said Angola coach Misti Evans. "It's unusual to have a sophomore be your leader, and it is a lot to ask out of a young gymnast, but she fills that role very well."
Evans was one of three Hornets to finish in the top six all-around, joining freshmen Audrey Wilkinson (third) and Marina Bussema (fifth). Expect that to be a common theme for this team, which boasts six freshmen in its 10-person lineup. At times, that could potentially lead to some costly youthful mistakes. But Thursday, on the biggest stage this team might see until regional, those youngsters performed well beyond their age.
"I saw tremendous growth, especially from Audrey and Marina," Misti Evans said of her freshmen. "I saw a big glimpse of those two calming down and coming into their own tonight.
"As a team, we've almost had to take a step back, because so much of our team has to learn what high school gymnastics is all about. They need to get their nerves out and their confidence up."
Wilkinson placed second on the floor with a high score of 9.1, while finishing fourth in the bars (8.4), beam (8.5) and vault (9.0).
Bussema did not compete on the beam — which maybe makes her fifth-place finish more impressive — but tallied a high score of 9.0 while finishing fourth in the vault. She also finished fifth on the floor (8.75) and sixth on the bars (8.075).
Despite the youth movement encompassing this team, Angola (2-0) is still about five points better this year compared to the same time last season. Returning several key contributors from a state-placing team, the Hornets were not expected to regress much, if at all. Still, Evans was blunt in saying this team's fortunes will hinge on the development of those freshmen. Which makes meets like Thursday's even more important.
"It definitely gives them the confidence to think, 'I want to do what last year's team did. I can help this team make state again,' " Evans said. "Last year's success is why we wanted to put on the Homestead meet. We want to give these girls, especially our younger ones, a taste of what competing against elite teams is like. That way, when we get to regional, they won't be nervous and they can just perform."
Angola is back in action at Central Gym on Wednesday, hosting Wayne and Fort Wayne South Side at 6:30 p.m.
