FREMONT — Fremont (2-4) had two looks at the very end, but both shots caught iron. The Eagles lost 58-57 to New Haven on Wednesday night.
After the Bulldogs’ Jakar Williams missed a pair of free throws, Fremont held for the last shot. The play resulted in an open three from Nick Miller that hit the rim and bounced left. Gabel Pentecost skied for the rebound and passed it out to Ethan Bontrager, who let a jumper from inside the arc fly but it was also just off the mark as time expired.
Bontrager hit four three-pointers in the second half and finished with 14 points.
“If he doesn’t have the game that he has leading up to that point, we don’t even get the last shot,” Fremont head coach Josh Stuckey said.
Stuckey saw Wednesday’s game as a do-over. The Eagles were scheduled to play North Central (Ohio), but the Williams County Eagles had COVID issues. New Haven agreed to travel to Fremont for Wednesday’s contest, similar to what South Side agreed to do earlier this season.
The Eagles handled their chance at another team from the Summit City area much better the second time.
“I was happy to play a team to the caliber of New Haven. They’re a good team, very well-coached, play, hard, physical and athletic,” Stuckey said.
The Bulldogs (4-2) led by five with two minutes left. Ethan Bock cut the lead to three with a pair of free throws. Fremont targeted Williams as the Bulldog player who was going to have to beat them from the free-throw line, and it worked. However, the Eagles couldn’t get over the hump or tie the game.
A drive to the rim by Colclasure made it a one-point game with 1:13 left, then Williams went to the line with 55.3 left. He missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity. Logan Brace was fouled on the rebound. He had a pair of free tosses, but missed them both.
Brace finished with nine points and came up huge multiple times with offensive rebounds then finding the open man for a three. He finished with five offensive rebounds, 14 total, and three assists.
Ethan Bock had 14 points, and Pentecost finished with 12.
Fremont played zone defense for most of the game, and it made sure to beat New Haven to nearly every loose ball and finish every possession with a rebound.
“We were really happy with the intensity. We’ve worked the last two weeks we’ve been off on bringing intensity, defensive focus and purpose from everybody at the same time,” Stuckey said. “This is the first time we’ve played an entire game all year.”
Pentecost opened the game with eight points for the Eagles. New Haven took the lead at 9-8 after two threes by Darrion Brooks, who led all scorers with 19 points. A three by Bock gave the lead right back to Fremont.
Then, points were hard to come by for the Eagles in the second quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles 21-9 in the period and held a 32-24 lead at halftime. During the second quarter, Fremont missed four free-throw attempts. It was 9-for-17 from the line for the game.
After New Haven pushed the lead to double digits to start the third, Bontrager and Bock started to heat up. Bock scored five points during the third, and Bontrager had seven, including a pair of threes that were apart of an 11-0 run that put the Eagles ahead with 1:52 left in the third.
New Haven was fouled on its next two three-point attempts, including one made by Jackson Turnwald. He made the free throw, and Brooks made two of three from the free-throw line after his attempts. The free throws gave the Bulldogs the lead and they never relinquished it the rest of the game.
Fremont travels to Woodlan Saturday.
