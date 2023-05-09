KENDALLVILLE – According to statistics, the odds for a high school football player wanting to take his game to the college level are long indeed: About 1 in 11.
Former East Noble defensive standout Trevor Conley has beaten those odds. Last Friday afternoon, Conley officially committed to play at NCAA Division III Trine University in Angola.
Conley said he’s had family members go to Trine, and he also looked at Manchester University and Wabash, two other Indiana Division III schools. He hopes to play middle linebacker at Trine.
Conley hopes to be able to step in right away and make an impact on special teams.
As a senior for the Knights, Conley saw action in eight games, with 14 total tackles: Four solo and 10 assists. He also had a hurry and one pass defended.
Conley will major in biology at Trine, with an eye toward the school’s physician assistant program. He’s excited about finishing his high school chapter, opening a new one and absorbing the entire college experience.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the guys, making new friends,” Conley said. “Trine is a good football program and it will be nice to be able to stay close to home.”
Conley went on some visits, toured the Thunder football facilities and attended some practices as part of the recruiting process.
EN coach Luke Amstutz said the Thunder will be getting a special player both on and off the field.
“Trevor is part of a long line of Conleys that have played East Noble football,” Amstutz said. “He had a great career for us, and we know he’ll work hard and do great things at Trine.”
Seeing your players move on to the next level is always a proud moment for a high school football coach, Amstutz added.
The Thunder compete in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. They were 7-3 in 2022 and are coached by 1996 East Noble alumnus Troy Abbs.
