ANGOLA — The interim tag was removed from Melissa (Kraus) Paluch and she was named Trine University’s women’s hockey coach.
Trine Assistant Vice President for Athletics Matt Land made that announcement Tuesday.
“Melissa did a great job finishing this season, overcoming every hardship that was thrown her way,” Land said in a Trine statement. “We are excited to move forward under her leadership. I believe the future of this program is in good hands.”
Paluch was named interim head coach of the Thunder in November of 2022 after serving as associate head coach beginning in August of 2021.
She took the reins after a 0-7 start to the season by the team. She led the program to a 10-10 record over the remainder of the season.
Paluch was an assistant women’s hockey coach at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, from 2018-21. Before that, she was an assistant coach at her alma mater Lake Forest (Ill.) College for two seasons from 2016-18.
Paluch was the first three-year captain in the history of Lake Forest women’s hockey, and led the Foresters to two Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Playoff championships in 2014 and 2015, and a No. 2 national ranking in NCAA Division III in 2016. She had 46 goals and 56 assists in her Lake Forest career for 102 points, which is fifth on the program’s career points list.
Paluch graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology at Lake Forest.
