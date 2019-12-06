ALBION — Both games featured solid defensive performances and the better defenses prevailed in the girls and boys doubleheader between Angola and Central Noble on Friday night.
The Hornet girls shut out the Cougars in the third quarter en route to a 40-28 win while the Central Noble boys limited good looks for Angola in a 57-36 victory.
Angola girls 40, Central Noble 28
The Cougars (5-3, 3-1 NECC) came out in the first quarter as the quicker, more aggressive team and jumped out to a 13-5 lead.
Madi Vice went coast-to-coast twice in the first period, once after a defensive rebound and the other off a steal.
The Cougars were making the hustle plays with offensive rebounds and steals and turned them into trips to the free-throw line.
Angola (8-2, 5-0 NECC) scored the last six points of the first quarter to close the gap to two points at 13-11.
Central Noble limited the Hornets to two free throws in the second quarter but only extended its lead to five, 18-13, at halftime.
Ally Lorntz opened the second half with a pair of three-pointers to give the Hornets back the lead and force a timeout from Central Noble.
“You could tell our kids were a little tired today. We’ve had a lot of basketball games in a short amount of time. Credit to the kids, they showed a lot of resiliency in the second half making a little comeback there,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said.
Jessica Davis came off the bench and also provided a lift for the Hornets. She was the recipient on a couple of passes from Lorntz on which she scored. Davis finished with seven points and five rebounds.
“You start getting a couple of shots put together like that and your kids start to feel it,” Appleton said. “Hats off to the way we played defense on the other end. Our zone really had them stifled a little bit.”
Central Noble was blanked in the third quarter, and Angola turned a five-point deficit into a 12-point lead.
Lorntz kept filling up the stat sheet, but not in the scoring column. She finished with eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.
“She’s always been a great defender for us. She sees the game really well. That’s what you want out of your senior leaders like that,” Appleton said.
A minute into the fourth quarter, a fire alarm sounded and everybody in the stands and on the court was asked to leave the gymnasium. Before everyone exited the doors, they were called back in because the culprit turned out to be burnt popcorn from the concession stand.
The Hornets led by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter and did struggle from the free-throw line. But the Cougars had their own struggles getting back in the game from the field.
Hanna Knoll led Angola with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Lydia Andrews led Central Noble with seven points, and Bridgette Gray and Sam Brumbaugh each tallied six.
Angola hosts Leo next Wednesday while Central Noble travels to East Noble Monday.
Central Noble boys 57, Angola 36
The boys game started off with quick pace and was back-and-forth early on.
Angola’s Dyer Ball scored seven in a row, including four points off of offensive rebounds.
Sawyer Yoder and Connor Essegian kept pace with Ball for Central Noble. Yoder ended the quarter with a steal followed by a layup to give his team a two-point lead, 12-10.
The Central Noble duo kept up its scoring efforts in the second quarter while the defense for the Cougars ramped up, not allowing the Hornets to get off easy shots. Central Noble employed a full-court press on Angola multiple times throughout the night and it seemed to speed up the Hornets.
A three-pointer by Myles Smith pushed the Cougars’ lead to 22-14 and forced a timeout from Angola head coach Ed Bentley.
The Cougars kept their foot on the gas on the defensive side in the second half and forced long droughts between made shots for the Hornets.
Both teams had a tough time knocking down shots in the third quarter, but Central Noble still extended its lead to 12 points before the final period.
Then, Essegian took over from distance, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc, putting the game out of reach for the Hornets.
Essegian led all scorers with 26 points and three steals. Yoder finished with 11 and four steals.
Angola was led by Ball’s 22 points and eight rebounds, Joel Knox added 11.
The Hornets host Woodlan Tuesday while Central Noble welcomes Westview next Saturday.
