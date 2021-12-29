FREMONT — After not hosting a holiday tournament last season, the Fremont girls basketball team resumed its annual tournament with its third straight championship, defeating Sturgis (Mich.) in the opener 42-22 and beating Jimtown in the final game of the day 39-25.
The tournament was initially supposed to feature Fort Wayne North Side, though they withdrew due to COVID-19 within the program. Due to this, what was initially a tournament-style format turned into a round-robin, with Sturgis winning against Jimtown (2-14) in the second game 40-37.
“I thought we came out pretty really inspired in the first game,” Eagles head coach Scott Sprague said. “I think we lulled ourselves to sleep watching the second game. We were just talking about energy, energy, energy. I said congratulate somebody or do something at halftime, trying to get their energy up.”
In the first game, freshman Sammy Meyers led all scorers with 15 points and added four rebounds, making three 3-pointers in the process. Senior Jada Rhonehouse was the other Eagle to finish in double figures for the game, scoring 11 points with eight rebounds.
In the night-cap, the Eagles rushed out to a 7-0 lead over the Jimmies, thanks to a three from Rhonehouse and baskets by Meyers and junior Natalie Gochenour. Jimtown eventually scored twice in the quarter to trail Fremont 8-4 at the end of the period.
Early in the second quarter, the Jimmies would take the lead by one to cap off an 11-3 run. The lead would not last for long, as the Eagles went on a run of their own, to lead 19-13 and force a timeout by Jimtown.
Fremont led by the same score at halftime, with Rhonehouse having scored seven in the quarter and 11 for the half. She finished with a game-high 16 points for the game.
“Things didn’t go Jada’s way in the first game,” Sprague said. “Sturgis gave us some problems with their size, but she’s very smart. I've never coached anybody that she knows that she could coach the team. She understands basketball so well.”
The second half belonged to the Eagles (6-8), who outscored Jimtown by eight over the final two periods to be crowned champions and cut down the nets.
“I’d like to have had the regular format, but it still turned out good for us,” Sprague said. “I’m very proud of the ladies today. They worked hard. They fought through being tired and got the victories. Now we have to get ready for the next game.”
Other top scorers for the game against Jimtown were Gochenour (seven points, seven rebounds), Parnin (five points, six rebounds) and Meyers (five points).
The Eagles don’t play again until Jan. 7 when they host Churubusco in a Northeast Corner Conference clash at 6 p.m.
