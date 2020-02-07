ANGOLA — Tyrah Bowdish has an incredible comeback story that not many people heard of. It will continue to be written next year on Trine University’s first acrobatics and tumbling team.
Bowdish, from Howe, committed to Trine Wednesday evening at her home gym, Tri-State Gymnastics.
Bowdish graduated from high school in December after completing her schooling online.
She started gymnastics four years ago and has overcome two knee surgeries, a fractured back and a broken leg to grow in gymnastics at her pace and earn an opportunity to compete at the college level.
“It means a lot,” Bowdish said. “It’s taken a positive attitude to continue this. When Coach H (Thunder coach Katelyn Horstmann) talked to me about acro, I was definitely interested.
“There will be a lot of differences (from gymnastics). I have a lot of things to work on with standing and tumbling. I just have to go back to basics and get stronger than what I am doing.”
One big adjustment Bowdish has to get used to is that all events and routines in acrobatics and tumbling will be done on dead mats, mats with no springs. Mats with springs are used in gymnastics for the floor exercise.
“I’m not too concerned,” Bowdish said. “Coach H will get me started from the beginning.”
Bowdish is an Xcel Platinum gymnast, which is equivalent to Level 6 and 7 on the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympics Program scale. The Xcel program allows gymnasts to participate in the sport with less commitment and pressure. Bowdish only trains four hours a day for two days a week.
Bowdish is thankful for what the Tri-State Gymnastics coaches have done for her.
“Coach Jenn (Dowell) has been supportive every meet,” Bowdish said. “Misti (Evans), too, has done a lot for me. She’s the one that got me recruited.”
