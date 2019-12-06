Prep Boys Basketball Heights defeats Falcons
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Fairfield 39-28 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Friday night.
The Panthers led 11-2 after one quarter. But PH senior center Elijah Malone picked up his second foul midway through the opening quarter and sat the rest of the first half.
Heights held onto the lead without Malone in the second quarter and was up 21-15 at the half. The Falcons (0-3, 0-1 NECC) drew even closer to start the third quarter, but the Panthers weathered that Fairfield push and stretched the lead out later in the stanza.
Senior guard Mike Perkins led Prairie Heights (3-0, 2-0) with 16 points and five rebounds. Malone chipped in with 11 points, six boards, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Seth Troyer hit three three-point shots for nine points.
The Panthers won the junior varsity game 42-34. Fairfield won the freshman contest 43-20.
Prairie Heights will host Bethany Christian tonight.
College Hockey Scarborough super in Trine’s scoreless tie
ANGOLA — Molly Scarborough stopped all 58 shots she faced in the Trine goal Friday night as the Thunder played to a scoreless tie with Lake Forest in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association women’s game at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Foresters (3-5-1, 2-2-1 NCHA) outshot the Thunder 58-28. Julieana Tarantino stopped all 28 Trine shots in the Lake Forest goal. Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.
Trine is 3-3-1, 1-3-1. Both teams will meet again today in Angola at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.