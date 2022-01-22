BRUSHY PRAIRIE — After one quarter in Saturday night’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup between the Fremont and Prairie Heights girls basketball teams, the Eagles were hanging with the Panthers rather well.
That is until the second quarter happened, when Prairie Heights used a 25-8 run to help give itself a large lead at halftime and eventually a 66-44 victory over Fremont.
After a two and a half minute scoring drought from both sides to open the game, Panthers senior Kennedy Kugler scored at the 5:22 mark to give her team the first lead of the game. Fremont’s Natalie Gochenour answered with a basket of her own to tie things up.
The two teams continued trading points for much of the quarter and the score was 12-10 in favor of Prairie Heights (11-8, 6-4 NECC) at the end of the first eight minutes.
Prairie Heights coach Bill Morr contributed the tight quarter to a bit of rust.
“We haven’t played since last Friday against Garrett in the conference tournament,” Morr said. “Coming out of that first quarter, I thought it kind of showed that.”
The Panthers found their rhythm in the second quarter, however, hitting five 3-pointers. Alex German and Alayna Boots made two each, and junior Kylee Leland made one towards the end of the half to help give her team a 37-18 lead at the half.
“Our girls responded very well in the second quarter,” Morr said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better. We established that inside game early, which opened up our outside shooting. Once our outside shooting is hitting like we were there, it’s hard to get us contained.”
The second half was much more competitive with just a three-point differential, but the run put together by the Panthers in the second quarter was too great for the Eagles (6-14, 2-7) to overcome.
Leading the game in scoring was Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse with 25 points. She also led the team in rebounding with seven. Addy Parr was next in the scoring column with eight.
Boots led the Panthers with 20 points and six rebounds, while senior Trevyn Terry had with 18 points and five rebounds. Kugler finished with a double-double, recording 13 points and 13 rebounds for the game.
Fremont closes the regular season Tuesday when they host Garrett for senior night, while Prairie Heights has two games left, but will also host its senior night Tuesday against Concord.
Prairie Heights JV 44, Fremont 18
The Panthers held the Eagles to zero points until the first quarter buzzer and led 11-3 after the first, 25-10 at halftime and 34-16 after three.
For Heights, sophomore Sarah Wiley led the team in scoring with a game-high 12 points, followed by sophomore Ava Boots with eight.
Sophomore Hallie Shrewsburg led Fremont with eight points.
