EMMA — A dominant pitcher can take you far in high school softball.
All three area teams competing in the Class 2A sectional at Westview on Tuesday saw their pitcher turn in a performance that was worthy of winning a game.
However, it was Prairie Heights and Westview that did enough at the plate that advanced them on to the next round.
The Panthers edged out Central Noble 2-1 and will play Bremen in Thursday's semifinal. The Warriors jumped on LaVille early and cruised to an 11-0 victory. Westview will take on rival Fairfield in the other semifinal contest.
Prairie Heights 2, Central Noble 1
The first game of the night was a pitcher's duel. Prairie Heights' Emily McCrea tossed seven innings allowed one unearned run on five hits with seven strikeouts.
“With this being her first sectional game, just her confidence and the pressure doesn't get to her,” Panther coach Rocky DeLancey said. “She really settles in and knows what she has to do.”
On the other side, Central Noble's Kensy Kimmel pitched well enough to win. She went six innings, allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
“It was the timely hits. Kensy Kimmel pitched her game. She pitched a good game,” Central Noble coach David Pearson said.
Prairie Heights was able to get the timely hits while Central Noble couldn't until time ran out.
“We made great contact. With this wind, it was holding up the ball. I think we needed more line drive hits, and we got too much air under them and gave time to the defenders to get under them,” DeLancey said. “I think if we had more line drives, we would have blew this game open.”
Both teams threatened with runners in scoring position a couple of times over the first three innings but were unable to push a run across.
In the bottom of the fourth, Lillie Booher changed that. Kalli Aaron led off the frame with a double to the wall. After a popout, Booher hit a hard ground ball up the middle and was stopped by Central Noble's Libby Goldey. Her throw to first went off the glove of the first baseman, allowing Aaron to round third and score easily.
After a 1-2-3 inning from McCrea in the top of the fifth, the Panthers added to their lead in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and one runner on, Aaron smacked her second double of game to bring home Trinity Pratt for the 2-0 lead.
The Cougars didn't give up. In the top of the seventh, Kennedy Vice tripled down the right-field line. Haddi Hile singled up the middle to bring her home and cut the lead in half.
But McCrea slammed the door on any other scoring opportunity with a strikeout to end the game.
Westview 11, LaVille 0, 5 innings
In the second game, Alexys Antal dominated in the circle and in the batter's box.
The senior Warrior allowed just one hit in five innings with 14 strikeouts and one hit by pitch. The University of Findlay commit had all of her stuff working on Tuesday.
“There were some of her pitches that she normally doesn't throw that were working for some reason tonight, so she kept wanting to go to it. Man, it was moving like it's never moved before,” Westview coach Jeremy Williams said.
At the plate, Antal finished 3-for-3 with a triple, a two-run home run and three runs batted in. Ella Williams went 2-of-2 with a pair of RBIs.
The Warriors pounced on the Lancers right way in the first inning with nine runs.
After a rough end to the regular season, the Warriors came out with energy and focus, which led to a big first inning.
“That's what we focused on (Monday in practice) was energy, energy, energy, swagger, fight, something. That was good to see tonight,” Jeremy Williams said.
After the first out of the bottom of the first was recorded, the next eight Westview batters reached base.
Williams and Sara Lapp hit back-to-back two-run singles to take a 4-0 lead. Lapp scored later on an error by the Lancer catcher.
Ava Williams reached on an error to score Karlie Schrock for the 6-0 advantage. Williams came around to score on a grounder to the pitcher by Savana Strater.
Antal's triple down the right-field line plated Olivia Jasso, then Antal strolled home on another error by the LaVille catcher to make it a 9-0 game.
Westview loaded the bases in the bottom of the second but came up empty.
In the bottom of the third, Strater walked then Antal drilled a homer off the scoreboard beyond the right-field fence to push the lead to 11-0.
LaVille got its first hit in the top of the fourth, but the Lancers never had a runner reach second the whole game.
