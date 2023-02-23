ANGOLA — After 25 regular season games, both Trine University basketball teams find themselves in a good place.
In control of their own destiny.
Both teams earned No. 2 seeds and first-round byes in this week’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. Hope earned the No. 1 seed for the women’s tournament, with Calvin notching the top seed for the men.
Hope will host the semifinals on Friday night, as well as Saturday night’s championship game, at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland.
Calvin will host the men’s semifinals and finals at Van Noord Arena on the Calvin campus in Grand Rapids.
Both Trine teams are ranked in the d3hoops.com Top 25. The women are No. 11, with the Thunder men at No. 23 in the final survey of the 2022-23 regular season.
A total of 64 teams make the NCAA Division III Tournament, just like its bigger Division I counterpart. And even with both Trine teams ranked in the Top 25, there’s no guarantee the MIAA would get anything beyond the automatic bid that comes with winning the conference tournament.
So the best way for both Trine teams to assure themselves of an NCAA Division III Tournament berth is for them to handle their own business on the court.
The Thunder women finished the 2022-23 season 20-5, 14-2 MIAA. They’ll face Calvin Friday night at DeVos Fieldhouse at 5:30 p.m. in the first of two semifinal matchups. Hope and Albion will follow at 7:30 p.m.
The No. 3 seed Knights (21-5) defeated No. 6 seed Adrian 70-47 Tuesday night in an opening round matchup. No. 4 Albion punched its ticket by besting No. 5 Adrian 68-60.
Trine swept the season series with Calvin, besting the Knights 60-45 on Dec. 3, 2022, at the MTI Center, and winning 59-54 at Van Noord Arena on Feb. 11.
It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, something Trine head coach Andy Rang and his team are cognizant of.
As usual, for the Thunder women, it starts with defense.
“It’s going to be a tough battle no matter who you play,” Rang said. “You’re playing for a championship every game from now on. You’re going to have to play your best.”
Last Saturday’s Senior Day finale — a 70-37 win over Adrian that clinched the Thunder a share of the MIAA regular season title with Hope for the second consecutive season — was a good stepping stone to tournament week, Rang said.
“We understand where we’re at as a team, and despite all the injuries we’ve had this season, we’ve got a good rotation,” Rang said.
The Trine women are led by sophomore guard Sidney Wagner, who averages 14.7 points per game. Senior guard Makayla Ardis averages 11.9 points per game, with sophomore guard Sierra Hinds third in scoring at 8.3 ppg.
Calvin is paced by fifth-year senior center Gabby Timmer, who averages 17.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots per game. Senior guard Leah Harris averages 12.5 points and three assists per game, with senior guard Sydney Cleary at 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.
The Trine men, meanwhile, await the winner of a Thursday evening opening round matchup between No. 3 Hope and No. 6 Adrian. The men’s first-round contests were postponed from Wedenesday to Thursday due to the major winter storm that impacted the upper Midwest this week.
Calvin will take on the winner of the other first-round game between No. 4 Olivet and No. 5 Albion.
The Thunder are led by senior forward Brent Cox, an East Noble product who averages 17.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Senior guard Connor Jones averages 14.4 points and four assists per contest, while junior center Emmanuel Megnanglo averages 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per contest.
For Trine coach Brooks Miller, the preparation for the MIAA Tournament has less to do than with who the opponent is, and is more about his team doing what it does.
“We’re working on the things we need to get better at,” Miller said. “Our spacing, our cutting. … Our sense of cohesion and togetherness.”
This time of the season, there really aren’t many new wrinkles on either side of the court, Miller said.
“We just have to make plays,” Miller said.
If the Thunder are able to make it to the finals, there’s a good chance they would see Calvin again on the Knights’ home floor.
Calvin swept the two regular season meetings between the two schools. The Knights won 54-47 on Jan. 21 in Angola, and then came out on the winning end of a 67-56 decision at home on Feb. 11.
