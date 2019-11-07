Prep Soccer Emily McKinley makes All-NECC Girls team
EMMA — Angola’s Emily McKinley was the lone area player selected to the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Team.
The team was selected by conference coaches on Wednesday night.
Hornets Sarah McKinley and Maddie Dailey were honorably mentioned to the All-NECC team.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Girls Soccer Team
Angola — Emily McKinley. Central Noble — Madison Bremer. Garrett — Ella Baver, Macy Newman. Lakeland — Hailey Alleshouse, Kylee Palmer, Keirstin Roose. West Noble — Neyda Macias, Sherlyn Torres. Westview — Jodi Hostetler, Julie Miller, Ashley Mullett.
Honorable Mentions
Maddie Dailey (A), Sarah McKinley (A), Shelby McClelland (CN), Jocelyn Winebrenner (CN), Madison Keil (LL), Brooklynn Olinger (LL), Destiny Ratacjzak (LL), Alondra Sosa (WN), Isabelle Helmuth (WV), Paige Riegsecker (WV), Paige Schwartz (WV).
Bryce Dailey picked to All-NECC Boys squad
EMMA — Angola’s Bryce Dailey was the lone area player to make the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Soccer Team, which was selected Wednesday night by league coaches.
Hornets Isaac Fuentes and Jayden Nafziger and Prairie Heights’ Austin Helmick were honorably mentioned to the all-conference team.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Soccer Team
Angola — Bryce Dailey. Central Noble — Aidan Dreibelbis, Austin Kugler. Eastside — Noah Johnson. Garrett — Creigh Dircksen, Kenan Kennedy, Zak Klopfenstein. Lakeland — Cody Miller, Eduardo Montoya. West Noble — Juan Calvo, Ricardo Flores, Eric Galarza, Nestor Gutierrez, Julio Macias, Henry Torres. Westview — Blake Egli, Jack McCoy, Austin Yoder, Jadon Yoder.
Honorable Mentions
Isaac Fuentes (A), Jayden Nafziger (A), Ryan Schroeder (CN), Rece Vice (CN), Jaiden Baker (ES), Chayse Hulbert (ES), Dylan Raymond (G), Bayley Iddings (LL), Austin Helmick (Prairie Heights), Baltazar Guzman (WN), Alex Ramirez (WN).
Prep Volleyball 5 Hornets earn All-NECC honors
EMMA — Five Angola girls made the 2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team: hitters Ashlyn Meyer, Cait Snyder and Sami Lee, setter, Emma Archbold and defensive specialist Ally Lorntz.
Prairie Heights setter Morgan Bachelor also earned First Team honors.
Area girls honorably mentioned were Panthers Amy German and Kalli Aaron, Angola senior Autumn Cockroft and Fremont’s Emily Behrman.
2019 All-Northeast Corner Conference Volleyball Team
Angola — Ashlyn Meyer, Cait Snyder, Emma Archbold, Ally Lorntz, Sami Lee. Central Noble — Samantha Brumbaugh. Churubusco — Mallory Sphar. Fairfield — Brea Garber, Madeline Gawthrop, Madisyn Steele. Garrett — Emma Hirchak, Morgan Ostrowski, Logan Smith. Lakeland — Bailey Hartsough. Prairie Heights — Morgan Bachelor. West Noble — Nina Teel. Westview — Payton May, Gloria Miller.
Honorable Mentions
Autumn Cockroft (A), Kylie Urso (CN), Melanie Geiger (CH), Paige Franz (Eastside), Eleanor Neuman (ES), Sydney Stutsman (FF), Emily Behrman (Fremont), Kalli Aaron (PH), Amy German (PH), Jenna Hutsell (WN).
Prep Boys Basketball Eagles, Marines to play at Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE — Fremont and Hamilton will face off at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 14. The junior varsity game will start at 1 p.m., followed by the varsity contest.
Tickets for the event are $8 and $12 and will include admission to the high school games and to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants game that night.
Fremont and Hamilton is having a competition on who can sell the most tickets. The money from each ticket they sell will go back to their respective schools.
See a Fremont or Hamilton basketball player (boys or girls) to order tickets or call their respective athletic departments, 495-9876 at Fremont and 488-2161 at Hamilton.
