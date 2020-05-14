ANGOLA — Angola senior Chase Soulliere committed to play baseball at Marian University a couple of weeks ago. For him, there were a lot of factors that weighed into his decision.
“It was a combination of things,” Soulliere said. “I believe coach (Todd) Bacon is putting together a great baseball program down there. Recently, they put a lot of money into their weight room. Personally, with the combination of the coaching staff and the facilities, I feel like it is the best place to become the best athlete I can be.”
On the education side, he’s able to take advantage of a great opportunity offered by Marian.
“When it comes to the degree, I’ll be getting a dual engineering degree, where I can get a mechanical engineering degree through Purdue at IUPUI and a business analytics degree from Marian,” Soulliere said.
Soulliere isn’t sure what field he’ll enter upon graduation, but he wants to hold a leadership position and work his way up to the top of a company.
He added the Marian campus felt like home.
Soulliere isn’t sure exactly where he will play on the field for the Knights. He said Bacon will try him out at a few different positions.
Playing college baseball has always been something Soulliere has strived for.
“I’ve been going to baseball camps, like the Baseball Factory and different college camps, like Purdue and Trine and playing travel ball. Ever since I was little, I’ve been playing baseball and football as my top two sports. I’ve just always loved baseball a lot more, so playing college baseball has always been a major goal of mine,” Soulliere said.
Last season as a junior, Soulliere was a .345 hitter with 29 hits, 17 runs batted in, four doubles and one homer. He also added 15 stolen bases.
This season, he was hoping to do more.
“Personally, I was just hoping to have a great season and get some more at-bats and hit a few dingers,” he said. “As a team, we were striving to win conference and put another sectional championship on the board like we did last year.”
Like all senior spring athlete, the news of the 2020 season being canceled was hard for Soulliere.
“It was absolutely devastating. All my life I’ve wanted to play for my community, and to play for Angola, it’s been a great experience for me,” Soulliere said. “To hear my last season here get canceled, it was crushing.”
