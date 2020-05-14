Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.