EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Trine University men’s golf team won its first-ever Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship after winning five of six MIAA rounds, including both rounds of the Fall Final Friday and Saturday at Forest Akers West.
The Thunder beat Hope by almost nine strokes per round for an average of 292.8 strokes per round.
Trine’s Grant Brettnacher won the MIAA’s Most Valuable Golfer and the Sportsmanship awards, and he is the first in league history to win both in the same season. He averaged 72.3 strokes per round.
At the MIAA Fall Final, Brettnacher finished with two-day score of 141. He had a 4-under par 68 on Friday.
Carlos Coeto, Nick Knowlton and Mitch Lowney all made the All-MIAA First Team with Brettnacher. All four finished in the top 10 at the Fall Final, and Knowlton tied for third with a 145 for both rounds. Cameron Ruge made the Second Team.
The Thunder shot 601 at the Fall Final, five strokes ahead of second-place Hope.
Trine will serve as the host of the final two rounds of the MIAA’s 2020 NCAA Spring Qualifier.
, while second-place Hope will host the first round of the three-round, four-team event. Kalamazoo and Calvin will round out the four-team spring tournament, with dates to be determined.
