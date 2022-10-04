ANGOLA — What a difference a few weeks makes.
On Aug. 27, the West Noble High School boys soccer team suffered a 3-0 non-conference loss to Wawasee in Ligonier.
Monday night, the Chargers got some payback for the early loss, blanking the Warriors 4-0 in the opening round of the IHSAA Class 3A Angola Sectional.
With the win, West Noble improved to 10-8 overall on the season. Wawasee finished 6-10-1.
The Chargers were in control of this one for most of the night. Junior Bradyn Barth sparked the West Noble attack with a pair of goals, the first coming at the 29:25 mark of the first half off an assist by David Mendoza. The Chargers added a second goal off a direct free kick by Mendoza in the waning seconds of the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.
Junior Jaime Pizana gave the Chargers their third goal of the night seven minutes into the second half, and then it was Barth putting an exclamation point on this one with another assist by Mendoza.
West Noble sophomore goalkeeper Christian Rodriguez had six saves in earning the shutout.
Charger coach Abel Zamarripa said it was apparent in warmups that his guys were locked in and ready to roll.
“That’s something we’ve struggled with at times this year,” Zamarripa said. “Tonight, we were focused and ready to go.”
West Noble takes on Northwood, a 6-1 winner over Lakeland in Monday’s first opening-round matchup, Wednesday at 5 p.m. in a semifinal match. Angola and Garrett drew first-round byes and meet in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.
The semifinal winners will face off for the sectional championship Saturday at 6 p.m.
