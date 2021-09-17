FREMONT — Central Noble delivered a resounding message to Fremont in its first two plays Friday night and went on to a 56-12 victory over Fremont in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division game at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
The Cougars found an opening in the Eagles’ return team setup, and senior Aidan Dreibelbis pooch kicked into that area. Chase Spencer recovered the loose ball for CN.
On the next play, Central Noble got tricky and executed a halfback pass. Will Hoover connected with Preston Diffendarfer for a touchdown and the visitors were up 7-0 just 12 seconds into the contest.
“We didn’t plan on doing an onside kick. But in our scouting of game film, we saw a gap. Aidan popped it up in the empty space and Chase got it,” Cougars coach Hayden Kilgore said. “We knew we were going to run the trick play.
“Before the game, I challenged the guys. What’s going to be your story? Are you going to let a low end team stick around?,” he continued. “We executed our game plan.”
CN (5-0, 2-0 NECC Small) had control with the standout running back Hoover only in the game for three plays and having just two carries.
The Cougars led 20-0 seven minutes into the game. The running clock was on for most of the second half.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Shisler, senior Ashton Smith and sophomore Devin Hiestand each had two touchdown run. Sophomore Ethan Spencer added a touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“With Fremont not having a JV (junior varsity) team, we got a lot of young guys in the game,” Kilgore said. “There are some question marks, and a couple guys answered those questions.
“Hiestand is figuring out what to do with the ball in his hands. Is it always pretty? No. But he runs hard and is in the weight room.”
Buck Behrman threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Wyatt Claxton late in the second quarter and of 66 yards to Brogan Blue early in the fourth quarter for Fremont (2-3, 0-1) in its homecoming game.
Central Noble travels to Lakeland this coming Friday while Fremont travels to Churubusco.
