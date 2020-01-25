Prep Club Bowling Howard qualifies for state bowling finals
SOUTH BEND — Angola’s Jaden Howard finished seventh in the girls singles semi-state tournament Saturday at Chippewa Bowl and qualified for the state finals.
The top nine finishers on the girls’ side at the semi-state qualified for state.
The state finals will be held at Championship Lanes in Anderson next Saturday. The singles competition starts at 9 a.m.
Prep Gymnastics Hornets 4th in Concordia Carter Classic Saturday
FORT WAYNE — The Angola gymnastics team placed fourth at the Concordia Carter Classic on Saturday. The Hornets finished with 100.45 points.
Bishop Dwenger won the event, with Homestead and Carroll finishing second and third, respectively.
Freshman Audrey Wilkinson was fifth all-around in the meet, while sophomore Ashtyn Evans’ second-place finish on the floor led the team. Evans also placed sixth in the vault. Emma Schoenherr was sixth in the beam.
Prep Basketball Eagle girls get past Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Fremont defeated Prairie Heights 29-24 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Saturday night.
Samantha Kuhn had 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Eagles (11-10, 4-5 NECC). Maddie Beeman had five points and four rebounds. Macayla Guthrie had five steals.
Alexis German had 14 points, four boards and three steals for the Panthers (9-12, 5-5). Kennedy Kugler had 11 rebounds and two steals.
Fremont falls to WN
LIGONIER — The Fremont boys basketball team fell to West Noble Friday in Friday night’s NECC contest, 67-49.
Logan Brace led the Eagles with 14 points in the effort, while Kameron Colclasure and Ethan Bock each added 10.
Fremont outscored the Chargers 22-16 in the third quarter, but were held to single-digit scoring in the first and fourth.
The loss was the fourth in the past five games for the Eagles (6-6, 3-3) after the team started the season 5-2.
College Volleyball Thunder win first two matches of the season
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s volleyball team defeated Concordia University Wisconsin, 3-0, Saturday at Hershey Hall. The Thunder defeated the Falcons by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-18.
Parker Beale’s 16 kills led Trine’s offensive effort, Hunter Monday tallied 31 assists while Ethan Howard added eight digs.
The win improved Trine’s record to 2-3 overall, and was the second in a row for the Thunder.
On Friday, the Thunder defeated Thiel College in the team’s home opener, 3-1, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 25-14.
Kyle Dixon’s 14 kills led the way, and was one of three Trine players to record double-digit kills, joining Beale (11) and Dominic Saenz (12). Monday’s 37 assists and 10 digs were also team highs.
College Hockey Thunder NCAA men sweep Marian
ANGOLA — Five different Trine players each scored a goal Saturday, as the Thunder defeated Marian (Wisconsin), 5-1.
William Casey, Garrett Hallford, TJ Delaney, Frank Trazzera and Brandon Krumpschmid each scored for Trine.
Marian scored the first goal of the game at the 5:22 mark of the first period before Trine rattled off five straight to seal the win.
In goal, Brett Young recorded 35 saves for the Thunder (10-8-1, 8-5-1 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association). Marian is 12-6-1, 8-6.
On Friday, Trine beat the Sabres 5-0. Carmine Taffo scored twice and Young made 44 saves to earn the shutout for the Thunder. Hallford added a goal and an assist.
Trine women fight to fourth draw of season
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine fell behind in the second period, but a goal in the third drew the score even. The Thunder failed to record the go-ahead goal, though, as they finished the game with their fourth draw of the season.
Sydney Hernalsteen scored Trine’s goal at the 13:22 mark of the third period.
The Thunder moved to 7-6-4 overall, 3-5-2 in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association.
Trine lost to St. Scholastica 2-0 on Friday despite outshooting the Saints 48-12. Taylor Murray and Greta Nundahl scored 20 seconds apart for the Saints midway through the second period.
College Track and Field Trine men second at North Central Invite
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Trine University men’s track and field team placed second in the Snow Day Invitational at North Central College on Friday.
Trine ended the meet with 129 points. North Central finished first with 213 points and Grace College was third (125).
The Thunder captured a pair of field events with senior Mitchell Martin winning the weight throw (56-5.75) and freshman Ben Williams in the long jump (22-5.75).
On the track, Trine earned a pair of victories with freshman Jake Gladieux claiming the top spot in the 60-meter hurdles (8.58 seconds) and sophomore Josh Davis finishing first in the 60-meter dash (7.03).
The Thunder women were fifth in the meet, scoring 61 points. North Central was tops in the women’s standings as well, totaling 227 points.
Individually, Trine had one event winner, junior Evie Bultemeyer, who won the mile race in 4:59.94.
