BRUSHY PRAIRIE – In tight games, the little things become big things.
The lesson was re-taught Saturday afternoon as Blackhawk Christian held off Prairie Heights 37-31 in overtime in girls basketball action.
Poor execution, turnovers, limited free throws all added up as the Panthers (8-7) snapped a three-game winning streak. It’s just the second loss in the last eight games for the Panthers. Blackhawk improved to 10-5.
Blackhawk outscored Heights 6-0 in the overtime period.
Hailey Kline scored 23 points, including hitting 7-of-9 free throws for the victors. Alexis Garman had 15 points while Kyler Hall recorded nine rebounds for PH.
“We talk about execution, it’s kinda hard to execute when all we are doing is throwing the ball to the other team,” Panthers coach Taylor Terry said. “Our turnovers hurt us a lot and we weren’t able to get into an offensive rhythm.”
Heights also shot just 24% and hit just one of 1-of-5 free throws.
Trailing 21-20 with 3:40 left in the third quarter, the visiting Braves went on a 7-2 run over the next four minutes to go up 27-24 early in the fourth quarter. They also turned up their defense.
“Our man-to-man defense picked up a little bit. We really tried to focus this week on help-side, fronting the post and getting out on shooters. I think at the end, they really started doing that,” Blackhawk coach Stephanie Gongaware reasoned. “At the end of the game we were in the right spots getting out on the shooters.”
The Braves would see their biggest lead in regulation rise to 33-29 with just 1:24 to play in regulation. That’s when Blackhawk’s Lily Helmuth worked free of pesky the PH defense to drop a 20-footer from the left wing.
The Panthers rallied in the final minute, capped by a slashing layup down in the paint by Kyler Hall to tie it at 33-33 with just four seconds remaining.
That pressure was consistent late. The Braves were able to handle it.
Gongaware said they worked on that for much of the week. “They really try to pressure you and get you uncomfortable. We knew that coming in. In practice we tried to simulate that. (Today) I thought our girls did a good job of handling that.”
It was a focused effort by Blackhawk.
For Heights, it was simply off-target.
“Our shot discipline was really bad,” Terry said.
Rather than work for the right shot, Terry said the Panthers would feel pushed to take a bad shot.
“We’d shoot a contested shot or one we weren’t used to taking,” she said.
Poor shooting is a common affliction late for the Panthers. Even so, the Panthers coach said she can’t fault the effort.
“We didn’t give up, we didn’t play the best but we were right there at the end. We just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Terry said.
Prairie Heights will try to use it to re-group heading into the Northeast Corner Conference tournament next week. First things first, They return to action Wednesday at Bronson, Mich.
In the junior varsity game sophomore Karlie Hartman scored 15 points to lead all scorers as the Panthers topped Blackhawk 41-24. Heights jumped out to a 12-5 lead after one quarter to pull away. Another sophomore, Miah Penick, added 8 points.
