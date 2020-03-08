HUNTINGTON — The top three teams from the Concordia Sectional were also the top three in the Huntington North Regional Saturday.
Angola still managed to muscle its way into the crowd and get two gymnasts through to the state meet, with the top six in each event and the all-around qualifying along with the three leading teams.
Ashtyn Evans was the runner-up in the bars despite fighting an ankle injury suffered in warmups, and Audrey Wilkinson also advanced with a fourth-place finish with a 9.5 in the vault.
“I’m really happy to go back, whether we’re taking individuals or a team,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “It’s a good experience to get them there and get them in the arena.”
The state meet will be held next Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena at 1 p.m.
Ashtyn Evans was scratched from the floor competition after her injury due to fears that it may not be stable. She also tempered her bars routine, but still did enough to be the runner-up. She scored 9.550, just behind the 9.6 posted by champion Gianna Zirille of Homestead.
“We didn’t do her high-level dismount,” Coach Evans said. “It cost her a little bit on her score. She just did a lay-out to save her ankle. It might have cost her winning regional, but we wanted to guarantee that we got to state.
“Audrey had a beautiful vault. It was nice for her to be rewarded.”
The Hornets were fifth in the team standings with 101.25, unable to earn a return trip to state. They drew the gymnastics equivalent of the short straw, being the first to perform on the balance beam at the start of the meet.
“We started on beam. It’s a hard place to be,” Coach Evans said. “We practiced all week knowing that. They were hitting. They warmed up great, they were hitting.
“I’m not sure what happened when we competed. We dug ourselves into a hole that was hard to get out of.”
It wasn’t an easy position for a team with six freshmen to be in.
“At sectional they didn’t look like freshmen. They looked pretty confident,” Coach Evans said. “This environment and how loud it is got to them, which is a good experience because that’s how it is at state.”
The Hornets were second as a team on vault (27.875) and on bars (26.6), mapping their path forward to next season.
“I’m super thrilled with that. Those are very hard events for gymnasts,” Coach Evans said. “For us to say we were second in the regional in those two events, I’ll take that.
“I just challenged the girls that our success next year when we’re here (will depend on) what they put in in the offseason on our two weaker events, floor and beam. We know what we have to work on and we’re going to work on it.”
Bishop Dwenger leapfrogged sectional champ Homestead and took the regional title. Carroll was third to take the final state team berth.
Wawasee Sectional champion DeKalb was fourth in the team standings at 103.1, but sent three of its competitors to state, including Sarah Boyd, who finished sixth in the all-around. Lauren Blythe advanced in the bars and floor, finishing sixth in both, and Kristen Azzue qualified for state in the beam, tying for sixth place.
The complete state lineup won’t be set until Monday. The Columbus East Regional was postponed Saturday after the New Castle team bus was involved in a accident and some of the gymnasts sustained minor injuries. The regional will be held Monday night.
Huntington North Regional
Team Scores: (top 3 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14): 1. Bishop Dwenger 108.525, 2. Homestead 108.025, 3. Carroll 106.7, 4. DeKalb 103.1, 5. Angola 101.25, 6. Plymouth 97.375.
All-Around: (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 38.15, 2. Doyle (BD) 36.625, 3. Goodine (Car) 36.35, 4. i-Xayarath (Wayne) 36.125, 5. Carroll (Car) 35.85, 6. Boyd (DK) 34.875, 8. Tie, Blythe (DK) and Echartea (Elk Central) 34.475, 12. Schoenherr (Ang) 34.075, 13. Wilkinson (Ang) 34.025, 14. Azzue (DK) 32.925, 16. Burton (DK) 32.15, 17. Bussema (Ang) 31.725.
Vault (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirelle (Hom) 9.65, 2. I-Twomey (Concordia) 9.525, 3. Doyle (BD) 9.5, 4. Wilkinson (Ang) 9.5, 6. Carroll (Car) 9.45, 10. Tie, Schoenherr (Ang) and Echartea (Elk Central) 9.2, 12. Bussema (Ang) 9.175, 14. Burton (DK) 9.025, 15. Boyd (DK) 8.925, 23. Allen (Ang) 8.35, 24. Tie, Azzue (DK) and Blythe (DK) 8.3.
Bars (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.6, 2. Evans (Ang) 9.55, 3. Goodine (Car) 9.5, 4. Boyd (DK) 8.95, 5. Doyle (BD) 8.925, 6. Blythe (DK) 8.85, 9. Schoenherr (Ang) 8.65, 17. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.4, 19. Bussema (Ang) 8.225, 24. Burton (DK) 7.525, 25. Azzue (DK) 7.425.
Beam (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.6, 2. Doyle (BD) 9.3, 3. Carroll (Car) 9.05, 4. I-Xayarath (Wayne) 8.825, 5. Hoogland (Car) 8.625, 6. Tie, Reed (BD), Azzue (DK) and Heckaman (Ply) 8.625, 17. Blackburn (East Noble) 8.350, 18. Blythe (DK) 8.125, 20. Tie, Boyd (DK) and Karris (Ply) 7.925, 22. Burton (DK) 7.85, 23. Wilkinson (Ang) 7.825, 27. Schoenherr (Ang) 7.125, 28. Evans (Ang) 6.65, 29. Bussema (Ang) 6.55.
Floor: (top 6 advance to state meet at Ball State March 14, i-advanced as individual): 1. Zirille (Hom) 9.3, 2. I-Xayarath (Wayne) 9.275, 3. Carroll (Car) 9.25, 4. Tie, Landstoffer (BD) Carr (Hom) 9.225, 6. Blythe (DK) 9.2, 8. Schoenherr (Ang) 9.1, 9. Boyd (DK) 9.075, 20. Azzue (DK) 8.575, 23. Wilkinson (Ang) 8.3, 27. Bussema (Ang) 7.775, 28. Burton (DK) 7.75.
