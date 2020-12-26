ANGOLA — The Angola swimming program has been growing and getting better under head coach Brian Miller. But he knows there is still plenty of work to do.
The Hornets have produced quite a few quality swimmers over the last five years, including Nathan Bourne, Kyler Bourne, Taylor Clemens and Yuwadee Sungkakham.
Clemens and Sungkakham were a part of the girls program that started their long and current dual meet winning streak.
Last loss for the girls was during the 2017-18 season and was a 92-84 loss to East Noble on Jan. 18, 2018. Since the loss to the Knights, the Angola girls have won 36 straight dual meets and are currently 9-0 this season.
The boys are also 9-0 this season and won their last dual meet of the 2019-20 season for a current streak of 10 consecutive victories.
The key to both winning steaks? Depth.
“Having numbers in swimming is key. You have to have good swimmers, but you also have to have depth. We’re fortunate enough to have both right now,” said Miller, who has been the coach since 2015.
Both of the Angola teams have a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen that are making an impact.
The girls are led by seniors Maddie Toigo, Hannah Hagerty and Katie Smith and junior Grace Shelburne. The additions of sophomore McKenna Powers and freshmen Frances Krebs and Milena Antos over the last couple of seasons have made them a deeper team. The boys have their own freshman standout with Ethan Sanders to go along with seniors Zacchaeus Creager and Griffin Hosek and juniors Marcus Miller and Jacob Pontorno.
Having that mix of depth across classes was not something Brian Miller had when he first took over the program. He had four boys come out in his first season and is now up to 16 in the program.
“It’s nice to see that you can put not just one relay team but build to two, then this year being able to put out an A, B then a C relay for the boys,” Miller said. “I’ve been able to do that for awhile with the girls.”
Miller said he has been able to work with some great assistant coaches along the way, first with Angie Bourne and now Sarah Weilein. Miller also credits the Wavemakers program at the Steuben County YMCA.
“That’s a very important part of our success at the high school level,” Miller said. “We get those kids when they’re younger, and they stay interested in swimming then have a goal to swim in high school.”
It’s important for Miller and the Hornets to keep mixing in young talent with veterans on the squad, because it will help continue the competitive culture and build more depth within the program.
“That’s really what’s helping us, especially this year with our boys. Like (Thursday, Dec. 17) in our meet with Canterbury, there were a few races that really had some good races between teammates. That was really cool to see them push each other. It was kind of fun to hear them talking to each other a little bit, then afterwards congratulating each other, too,” Miller said. “They all understand that yeah, they want to win their event, but they also understand that together as a team they are making each other better.”
The next step is probably the hardest for the Hornets to reach, and it’s getting to the level where the likes of Concord, Northridge and Elkhart are, which means competing for sectional championship as a team.
“That’s our ultimate goal to be able to compete with those guys. I feel like we’ve done a great job of closing that gap. There’s still a gap, but I think we’re definitely closing on those teams,” Miller said.
Angola has improved since 2015. For example, at the Northridge Sectional in 2015, the girls finished in 10th place with 43 points. Last season, they finished in sixth in the Elkhart Central Sectional with 152 points.
Since the Hornets are not in a conference for swimming, dual meets are important for the Hornets, and those meets keep them motivated through the season. However, they know that the sectional is very important as well. They also know it’s a different beast to take down. Having individuals get into the top eight, or a championship heat, at sectionals is a big deal because there is no regional or semi-state level in the state tournament. Angola also uses the Wawasee Invite as another opportunity to measure success because it features a lot of quality programs, including Wawasee, Columbia City and Culver Academies.
Programs like Concord, Northridge and Elkhart have their own pool and can control their pool time. Angola practices and hosts meets at the Steuben County YMCA, which Miller said has been a wonderful relationship but can be a slight drawback in terms of practice time. Angola practices at 5 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, then after school on Tuesday and Thursday.
“I think our kids have done a great job adjusting to morning practices,” Miller said.
For Angola to be on the same level as Concord, Northridge or Elkhart, it takes more kids getting involved at a younger age with the club teams and keeping them involved so they are competing year-round.
Miller mentioned Toigo, Sanders, Krebs and Marcus Miller as swimmers who do compete in multiple club meets throughout the year.
“Concord and Northridge have a lot of those kids as well. We’re just trying to improve our numbers that way, so we can compete with them. They have great programs and great club programs as well,” Brian Miller said.
Miller knows there is still work to be done, but one thing is for certain, he’s enjoying the journey.
“First of all, the growth in the program to the numbers we’re at. Absolutely excited about that. I love the kids. I love that they come to the morning practices. It’s not easy getting up before school. I know a lot of kids who that’s not for,” Miller said. “Our kids have bought in. I love the group of kids that I’ve been coaching. I think we have great kids at Angola. I love to see personal-best swims, regardless of who you are.
“Whether you’re the top swimmer or not. That’s the best part about swimming. Yes, you’re competing as a team, but you’re also competing against your time. It’s awesome to see these kids get out of the pool and they know that they just swam their personal best swim.”
The Angola swimming program has been inclusive to other schools, like Fremont. Last year, sophomore Gage Forrest started practicing and competing in events as an individual with the Hornets. Jaden Cardoso, who was an all-area swimmer, did the same thing a few years ago.
Miller said he team has been very welcoming to Forrest.
“Our kids love having him being able to swim with us at meets and enjoy having him around,” Miller said.
Forrest has improved from last season as well. At this year’s Wawasee Invite, he more than tripled his point total from last season.
