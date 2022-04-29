FREMONT — That special bond Kayla McCullough has with cheerleading will carry on into college as the Fremont High School senior signed with Taylor University Tuesday morning.
“It felt perfect and like a little piece of home,” McCullough said. “First it was Taylor, and then it was cheerleading.
“I fell in love with cheerleading at Fremont. I want to continue to get involved right away (at Taylor), and they have a great cheerleading program.”
McCullough felt that family culture with the cheer team at Fremont as well as with her senior class. It made her final year of high school very meaningful to her.
“In my senior year specifically, it feels good to be among my student peers and to cheer them on and to motivate them,” McCullough said.
Eagle girls tennis coach Lexi Skeens referred to McCullough and her cheerleading teammates Lana Banks and Autumn Chilenski as “awesome people” in a preview on the Fremont girls tennis team in the KPC Media Group spring sports preview section earlier this month.
McCullough will get a chance to take part in Taylor’s traditional Silent Night, which takes place at a Trojan men’s basketball game the Friday night before final exam week. The crowd is quiet until Taylor scores its 10th point, when the student section storms the court. Then the students sing Silent Night at the end of the game.
McCullough, who also ran cross country at FHS, will study English education at Taylor. She wants to be a high school English teacher.
