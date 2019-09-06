NORTH MANCHESTER — A few days ago, Dylan Dowling sat, huddled, watching film as he has done for countless hours over the past five months.
It was a couple days before Trine was set to open its season against Manchester University — which the Thunder would promptly handle 38-21 on Thursday night — and the junior started to travel down a reminiscent road.
A small-town kid from Alexandria, Dowling was set to get his first career start for the Thunder against the Spartans.
“It’s just crazy to me,” he said.
He wanted to make sure he fully appreciated what was about to become his new norm. A quarterback recruit out of high school, Dowling’s only experience as a running back at the collegiate level came on the scout team during his freshman year. But coach Troy Abbs recalled the impression the then-young underclassman made in a single week of practice.
“We were preparing for Hope, and they had a big back,” Abbs said. “We looked around at who we could have simulate that role in practice and we said, you (pointing to Dowling)! Funny thing was, no one could bring him down. It was like he was born to play running back.”
As a sophomore he was switched to defense, a linebacker for the Thunder, buried on the depth chart behind former Trine great Lamar Carswell. Entering Thursday’s game, Dowling’s career stats read as just three tackles.
The Thunder did what everyone expected of the two-time defending Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association champs in their first game of 2019. They pounced on the young Spartans team for win No. 1 in what is expected to be another championship-contending season.
Trine’s offense, though messy at times, had its way for most of the night. The defense played fast and gained some major confidence after entering the season with question marks there. In the first half, the unit held the Spartans to just 60 total yards of offense.
Then there was Dowling — in his first start — putting Trine up 7-0, then 14-0, and by the time the game was over the back that entered the game with three tackles to his name now had three touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Alexandria High grad rushed for a game-high 92 yards, and showed plenty of power between the tackles, while making a statement in his first game at a new position that should be taken seriously.
“It just kind of hit me,” Dowling said. “I’ve thought of this moment so much and I’m just really thankful.”
Perhaps the only single player that could have matched the shadow Dowling cast on Thursday’s game was senior quarterback Brandon Winters. In his second year at the helm of the Thunder’s offense, the dual-threat signal caller looked poised, accurate and calm while completing 13-of-19 passes for 206 yards and two scores and rushing for 32 additional yards on the ground.
Winters and Dowling played off of each other’s success, with Winters routinely carving the Manchester defense with short throws off of run-pass-option plays and other times keeping the ball himself when the Spartans defense followed Dowling on a zone read.
The offense, led by the dynamic backfield pair, racked up 450 total yards, but had its moments of self-acknowledged mistakes, though. The unit surrendered two fumbles in the second half that led to Manchester scores, and Winters nearly surrendered the ball once more on a scramble as he began to carry the ball loosely away from his body. He pounced on the ball as soon as it hit the turf.
After Manchester pulled within 10 points in the fourth quarter, with plenty of time still on the clock (seven minutes remained in the game), Trine embarked on what would be its final offensive possession of the game, aiming to erase a half of football that saw its fair share of mistakes.
“It was a statement drive, for sure,” Dowling said. “All the starters went back in and we knew we had to come out and play.”
The possession bled just over five minutes off the clock, effectively ending Manchester’s chance of a comeback, and ended with Dowling’s third score of the game, a goal-line plunge from the 1-yard line.
The win set a Thunder program record for the longest regular season win streak, which now stands at 21 games.
The Thunder learned a lot about their team in Week 1, as the program embarks into the relatively unknown with new players at key positions, but the same goals in their sights. Abbs exclaimed after the game this group of players is capable of achieving what the past two Thunder teams have done, if not more.
Even with allowing over 200 yards and 21 points in the second half, that was evident Thursday night.
“If we play like we did in the first half all the time, this team can go a long way,” Abbs said. “I’m just so proud of these young men. There were some things we didn’t like, and there’s plenty we can improve upon, but that was a good first game against a good team.
“We are going to be just fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.