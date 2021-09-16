BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble’s boys soccer team defeated Prairie Heights in Thursday’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal match a lot like the first time the two teams met on Aug. 24.
The Cougars got a goal in the first half, then really got rolling in the second half in both contests at Prairie Heights. CN got on the board midway through the first half Thursday, then added on in the second half to win 4-0.
The Cougars (5-3) will make a rare appearance in the NECC Tournament final Saturday at Westview against West Noble at 5 p.m. CN has upset the Chargers this season and last season. The Cougars won in Ligonier 3-2 on Sept. 7.
“It’s fun to be there,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “We do not want to put any extra emphasis on it. It’s just another game. We need to keep our heads level and play the best we can.”
The Cougars really clicked in the second half on Thursday while the Panthers were not as crisp as they were in wins over Lakeland and Angola over the past few days.
“It’s always a big advantage to get the first goal,” Imhof said. “It was 1-0 at half, then we relaxed more. We were passing in the middle and played more comfortable. We’re looking forward to Saturday.”
Panthers coach Craig Burkholder said CN showed why it is one of the better teams in the NECC.
“We did not connect on passes like we had in the last couple of games. Two of their goals were defensive breakdowns on our part,” Burkholder said. “But they played well. They were good going to the ball and filling spaces.”
Heights (3-6-1) will travel to West Noble on Tuesday.
