ALBION — Central Noble won its third straight baseball game Wednesday as the schedule begins to pile up quickly.
The Cougars scored five runs in the fifth inning and that was the difference in a 6-1 Northeast Corner Conference victory.
“That’s a good Prairie Heights team,” CN coach Tyler Graybeal said. “We’ll face them in the sectional. It’s a good measuring stick.
“Jackson (Hoover) gave us a good start, then Jaxon (Copas) finished up,” Graybeal continued. “We had some timely hitting. It was a nice team win.”
Central Noble (8-9, 4-3 in the NECC) scored its first run in the second inning. Sawyer Yoder hit a ground ball that was going to score Justin Krider with one out, but the ball was booted by the Panthers and Yoder reached base.
Heights sophomore starter Jacob Graber found his way out of further trouble. The Cougars went on to load the bases with one out, but Graber induced foul popouts by Dylan Eggl and Will Hoover to get out of the inning.
The Cougars threw the Panthers out twice at home plate in the top of the third inning. The first on a fielders’ choice grounder to third by Kamden Leedy and Graber was thrown out at the plate, and the second as Heights attempted a double steal. Leedy ran for second while Jackson Hoover had the ball on the mound. Hoover threw to second, and the Cougar throw back home was in time with catcher Will Hoover tagging out Sam Levitz to end the inning.
Three of CN’s five runs in the fifth inning were unearned.
Eggl led off the inning with a solo home run to left, his fifth of the season. Eggl is the Cougars’ designated hitter and Graybeal said he will not pitch for the rest of this season. Eggl has had some issues with his right pitching arm this spring.
Freshman Tyler Shisler drove home a run with a double to put the Cougars ahead 3-0. That also knocked Graber out of the game, and Phillip Sheets replaced him.
Caleb Weaver scored when Krider reached on an error with two outs, then Yoder had a two-run single.
Yoder also had a diving catch in center to end the Prairie Heights sixth inning.
“It seems like everybody is having their best game of the year against us,” Panthers coach T.J. Guthrie said. “The umpires were giving a little extra on the corner and their pitchers had the command to hit it all game long.
“That was the best Jacob has looked all year. Defensively, we played fairly well. We can’t seem to put the offense and the defense together.”
Freshman Kestin Goodman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to drive in Heights’ lone run. The Panthers (5-10, 2-5) have lost six straight games.
Jackson Hoover and Copas combined on a two-hitter for Central Noble. The Cougars made no errors.
Aidan Drebelbis had three hits and Will Hoover had two hits to lead the Cougar offense.
